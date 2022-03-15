Seasons2021-22Everton News

Royal Liver Building is up For Sale

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 12comments  |  Jump to last

The Royal Liver Building is up For Sale for only the second time in its 111-year history.

The iconic landmark is a focal point of Liverpool's waterfront and has been extensively refurbished since it was last on the market back in 2017.

At that time, it was purchased to great fanfare by Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, in partnership with German property investment group, Corestate, for £48M.

Corestate has invested millions in the Royal Liver Building to attract several major Liverpool based companies as tenants, which now include Princes Foods, HSBC, Mott MacDonald, Grant Thornton and of course the headquarters of Everton Football Club.

Those tenancy agreements are set to continue unaffected by the sale, which is expected to see a substantial increase in value to £90M when global real estate mammoth CBRE completes the sale on behalf of their clients.  

Reader Comments (12)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Kunal Desai
1 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:29:13
The start of dismantling the club and hopefully servering all ties. Get Moshiri out of this club. An absolute shit stain.
Tony Abrahams
2 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:32:33
Being conservative, it looks like they are going to make around £35 million out of this property, in around 5 years, I wonder if Bill Kenwright will get another bevy out of this?
John Zapa
3 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:33:19
I think the sale is to generate funds to keep the stadium construction going. Since Usmanov cannot fund it, and no legitimate sources of finance are currently available, this will be enough to keep it going until the summer sale of a few players can happen.
Brent Stephens
4 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:41:01
A quick sale followed by the money being moved overseas? Out of reach of government hands as the net widens?
Derek Taylor
5 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:41:55
The Moshiri Empire starts to crumble as the fire sale is launched. Sell and rent back for Finch Farm will be next and Pickford and Richie gone as soon as season is over.

But as relegation and worse threatens, one thing is for certain .... Kenwright will remain to steer us through the gloom. He is indestructable !

Ray Roche
6 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:45:36
Derek, I thought Finch Farm had already been sold to the Council by BPB and rented back?
Barry Hesketh
7 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:46:43
So the Echo reports that the Liver Building has been put up for sale – a decision made late last year – which means according to them it has nothing to do with sanctions on oligarchs; however, Everton FC should be able to continue their tenancy there.

Brent Stephens
8 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:50:13
So that timing puts paid to my theory, Barry.
Colin Glassar
9 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:55:37
Can Destination Kirkby be resurrected? That would be a good site for our soon-to-be Northern Conference League team.
Bill Fairfield
10 Posted 15/03/2022 at 08:57:52
Hopefully Moshiri will put the club up for sale as well.
We have become a laughing stock under his ownership.
Gary Jones
11 Posted 15/03/2022 at 09:00:33
There were apparently ~20 buyers lining up for Chelsea at £2bn asking price. If someone came in and gave Moshiri his £600m back + £100m profit + had £100m deposit for the mortgage deposit on the rest of the stadium, I think it’d be a great win for everyone……..BUT, EVERYTHING depends on staying up. Need to turn off the noise and make that the goal this year.
Joe McMahon
12 Posted 15/03/2022 at 09:07:20
Derek, there will be roles for Unsworth, Dunc and Sharp.

