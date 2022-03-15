Seasons2021-22Everton News
Royal Liver Building is up For Sale
The iconic landmark is a focal point of Liverpool's waterfront and has been extensively refurbished since it was last on the market back in 2017.
At that time, it was purchased to great fanfare by Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, in partnership with German property investment group, Corestate, for £48M.
Corestate has invested millions in the Royal Liver Building to attract several major Liverpool based companies as tenants, which now include Princes Foods, HSBC, Mott MacDonald, Grant Thornton and of course the headquarters of Everton Football Club.
Those tenancy agreements are set to continue unaffected by the sale, which is expected to see a substantial increase in value to £90M when global real estate mammoth CBRE completes the sale on behalf of their clients.
But as relegation and worse threatens, one thing is for certain .... Kenwright will remain to steer us through the gloom. He is indestructable !
We have become a laughing stock under his ownership.
