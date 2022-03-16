Lewis Warrington scores his first senior goal

The youngster has been enjoying plenty of first-team football with the League Two side since his loan switch From Everton's U23s in the January transfer window.Rovers boss, Mikey Mellon, Mellon was full of praise for him after the game:“He's technically such a good little player. He's capable of knowing when to link up with the front men and he's capable of driving that midfield at back fours. That is something as a 19-year-old. That's all he is and he'll develop as he goes along. He's had a good night tonight.”The lad from Birkenhead has made 8 appearances so far and will be hoping to play a key part in their push for promotion between now and the end of the campaign.He has been on the books at Everton for his whole career to date and rose up through the Finch Farm Academy to impress without making it into the senior matchday squad yet.Warrington has been a key player for the Toffees at various youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance.

