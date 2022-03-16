Seasons2021-22Everton News
Calvert-Lewin a doubt for visit of Newcastle
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed before tomorrow's clash with Newcastle after he returned to light training yesterday following illness.
The striker, who has had a stop-start return to the side after missing four months of the season with a serious thigh injury, missed the defeat to Wolves last Sunday because of a virus that also kept Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite out of the squad.
Frank Lampard indicated today that a late decision will be made on Calvert-Lewin while offering updates on the recoveries of Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies.
The manager said that there is a chance that Delph could return after the upcoming international break but that Mina and Davies are still a few weeks away.
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 16/03/2022 at 14:26:27
I note that Mina is weeks away at best, he should be back just in time for the lap of honour after the final home game.