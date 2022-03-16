Calvert-Lewin a doubt for visit of Newcastle

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022



Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed before tomorrow's clash with Newcastle after he returned to light training yesterday following illness.

The striker, who has had a stop-start return to the side after missing four months of the season with a serious thigh injury, missed the defeat to Wolves last Sunday because of a virus that also kept Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite out of the squad.

Frank Lampard indicated today that a late decision will be made on Calvert-Lewin while offering updates on the recoveries of Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies.

The manager said that there is a chance that Delph could return after the upcoming international break but that Mina and Davies are still a few weeks away.

