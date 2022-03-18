Seasons2021-22Everton News
Lampard hails 'special night' after Everton beat Newcastle
Frank Lampard was basking in the glow of what was only his second Premier League win as Everton boss following this evening's colossal victory over Newcastle United in the midsts of a relentless and deafening Goodison Park atmosphere.
Alex Iwobi slotted home the only goal of the game nine minutes into lengthy stoppage time added on following an anti-oil protest in front of the Gwladys Street End and another infuriating refereeing decision involving VAR.
The result lifted Everton three points above the relegation zone and injected fresh belief into the players that disaster can be avoided this season if everyone pulls in the same direction.
"The whole evening was a big night for us. We've got 11 games to go now but I think we were all waiting for this moment — a night of togetherness and spirit. That sort of exploded all around the technical area when we scored,” Lampard said before admitting that he thinks he broke a bone in his hand during the celebrations.
Article continues below video content
Asked how many bones he's willing to break for Everton to climb to safety, he joked: "They can take one every game if they want!”
The end of Sunday's defeat to Wolves was marked by boos from some supporters and angry chants from parts of the Gwladys Street at what was viewed as a passionless and lacklustre display.
Tonight, Evertonians returned to the Grand Old Lady and delivered a noise and backing that eclipsed even that from the win over Leeds United last month and it helped drag the Blues over the line after the team had been reduced to 10 men with 20-odd minutes to go.
"The [fans' frustration] is normal because everyone wants out of this situation,” Lampard acknowledged. “It wasn't a game of big quality for either team. It was difficult for the players to have calmness and play. It wasn't that [kind of] game. But I didn't feel frustration; I felt support.
"I thought the start of the game was a bit special tonight. I love the evening games at Goodison. You can feel the crowd. When it got a bit messy, I thought the support was great. If we're going to get out of this, it's got to be together. The fans and all the players played their part.
"In terms of Premier League survival, we have 11 big [games] and the minute we drop from what we did tonight, we can lose games. We lost a point because we didn't defend our box against Wolves and today we won three for defending our box. That's a big lesson for us.
“This game is special and it hasn't felt so special for us in the last few weeks. We had to stay strong and get that little moment that turns in our favour. We got that tonight.”
Just as he was by VAR's dereliction of duty in the game against Manchester City, Lampard was incensed by Allan's red card, one that was upgraded from a yellow after referee Craig Pawson was cajoled by Video Assistant Referee Stuart Attwell into reviewing the Brazilian's foul on Allan Saint-Maximin on the pitch-side monitor.
"It's not a red card,” Lampard complained. “Alan Shearer — 'Mr Newcastle' — just said it. The frustrating thing is we had the most blatant one 2-3 weeks ago against Manchester City.
“VAR got it wrong and we got an apology. How many things can we lose with the benefit of VAR?”
Reader Comments (14)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
3 Posted 18/03/2022 at 09:20:01
4 Posted 18/03/2022 at 09:34:34
5 Posted 18/03/2022 at 09:52:15
6 Posted 18/03/2022 at 10:02:04
7 Posted 18/03/2022 at 11:50:56
8 Posted 18/03/2022 at 11:56:56
9 Posted 18/03/2022 at 12:01:06
I too thought a suspension applied to the competition that a red card offence was given, however, you are correct a red card suspension applies to all domestic competitions.
Suspensions - Cautions are now specific to the competition but red cards apply across all competitions
10 Posted 18/03/2022 at 12:11:25
Given the chance, you would love to go and encourage the players and tell them what it means to be an Evertonian. Of how much this club is part of your life. But sadly, like me, you are just a mere punter and would never be allowed to talk to the players.
So if him talking to the players, tears in the eyes maybe, can instil in them some measure of the passion for this club that we all have - then I would even have him in the changing room at 14:45 to make sure they go out there and give blood for this club of ours.
11 Posted 18/03/2022 at 12:39:04
Might as well ref the game from a box 100 miles away
Still job done 3 points and a boost to confidence all round
12 Posted 18/03/2022 at 12:59:27
According to Paul Joyce via Twitter:
Everton will appeal Allan’s red card against Newcastle. If they are not successful in overturning the decision, then they will mount a second appeal asking for a three-match ban to be reduced. The appeal is set to be heard today.
13 Posted 18/03/2022 at 13:03:11
Clive Thomas will do VAR on his wooden frame TV with his Betamax as long as the phone operator can get an open line.
16 Posted 18/03/2022 at 13:38:31
Chris W @ post 1, that’s exactly how I feel mate, and it’s sickening me. I said that the worse foul (most cynical) on Sunday went unpunished on Richarlison by Coady. It was definitely worse than either of Kenny’s “two tackles” that both produced yellow cards, and I’m sure Coady also got booked on Sunday, but escaped the same punishment as our player.
This amongst a load more decisions definitely thinks there is a witch-hunt going on against Everton right now?
17 Posted 18/03/2022 at 13:44:26
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 18/03/2022 at 07:07:34
The referee should have stuck with the courage of his conviction.