Lampard hails 'special night' after Everton beat Newcastle

Friday, 18 March, 2022







Frank Lampard was basking in the glow of what was only his second Premier League win as Everton boss following this evening's colossal victory over Newcastle United in the midsts of a relentless and deafening Goodison Park atmosphere.

Alex Iwobi slotted home the only goal of the game nine minutes into lengthy stoppage time added on following an anti-oil protest in front of the Gwladys Street End and another infuriating refereeing decision involving VAR.

The result lifted Everton three points above the relegation zone and injected fresh belief into the players that disaster can be avoided this season if everyone pulls in the same direction.

"The whole evening was a big night for us. We've got 11 games to go now but I think we were all waiting for this moment — a night of togetherness and spirit. That sort of exploded all around the technical area when we scored,” Lampard said before admitting that he thinks he broke a bone in his hand during the celebrations.

Article continues below video content

Asked how many bones he's willing to break for Everton to climb to safety, he joked: "They can take one every game if they want!”

The end of Sunday's defeat to Wolves was marked by boos from some supporters and angry chants from parts of the Gwladys Street at what was viewed as a passionless and lacklustre display.

Tonight, Evertonians returned to the Grand Old Lady and delivered a noise and backing that eclipsed even that from the win over Leeds United last month and it helped drag the Blues over the line after the team had been reduced to 10 men with 20-odd minutes to go.

"The [fans' frustration] is normal because everyone wants out of this situation,” Lampard acknowledged. “It wasn't a game of big quality for either team. It was difficult for the players to have calmness and play. It wasn't that [kind of] game. But I didn't feel frustration; I felt support.

"I thought the start of the game was a bit special tonight. I love the evening games at Goodison. You can feel the crowd. When it got a bit messy, I thought the support was great. If we're going to get out of this, it's got to be together. The fans and all the players played their part.

"In terms of Premier League survival, we have 11 big [games] and the minute we drop from what we did tonight, we can lose games. We lost a point because we didn't defend our box against Wolves and today we won three for defending our box. That's a big lesson for us.

“This game is special and it hasn't felt so special for us in the last few weeks. We had to stay strong and get that little moment that turns in our favour. We got that tonight.”

Just as he was by VAR's dereliction of duty in the game against Manchester City, Lampard was incensed by Allan's red card, one that was upgraded from a yellow after referee Craig Pawson was cajoled by Video Assistant Referee Stuart Attwell into reviewing the Brazilian's foul on Allan Saint-Maximin on the pitch-side monitor.

"It's not a red card,” Lampard complained. “Alan Shearer — 'Mr Newcastle' — just said it. The frustrating thing is we had the most blatant one 2-3 weeks ago against Manchester City.

“VAR got it wrong and we got an apology. How many things can we lose with the benefit of VAR?”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads