Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton U18s draw with Middlesbrough
Everton U18s 1 - 1 Middlesbrough U18s
Everton U18s played out a draw with Middlesbrough at Finch Farm this afternoon after going ahead through Lawrence.
Jenson Metcalfe was missing through injury and it was a very young Everton side with Tim Cahill's son Shae making his first showing at this level, on the bench as an unused substitute.
On 52 minutes, Emilio Lawrence took possession off Isaac Heath and broke through the middle before shifting the ball onto his left foot and unleashing a low drive past the Boro goalkeeper.
Boro were level soon after through a long-distance free-kick that flew past Pat Nash in the Everton goal. And that's how it ended.
Everton U18s: Nash, Quintyne (67' Wright [Y:86']), Samules-Smith, Jones, Wilson, Jagne (67' Apter), Lawrence, Djankpata, Sherif (67' Smikle-James), Heath, Barker.
Subs not Used: Graham, Cahill.
