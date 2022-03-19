Crystal Palace vs Everton

Saturday, 19 March, 2022



FA Cup QF Preview



André Gomes is expected to start with Allan suspended and Donny van de Beek cup-tied André Gomes is expected to start with Allan suspended and Donny van de Beek cup-tied

Everton travel back to the Capital for a date with Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals knowing that a rare away win would see them back at Wembley for a cup tie for the first time in six years.

Roberto Martinez was in his final days as the Blues' boss the last time they contested a cup semi-final and Frank Lampard, no stranger to playing under the arch himself, would love nothing more than to emulate Joe Royle by guiding his new charges back there for a major final.

The Londoner first has to negotiate a tricky tie against an improved Palace side made all the more difficult by Everton's dreadful form away from home this season. The Toffees have just one win on the road in the Premier League but have cup victories at Huddersfield and Hull City under their belt from Rafael Benitez's ill-fated few months at the helm.

Lampard will, no doubt, be hoping that the combination of Thursday's emotional victory over Newcastle United, which gave Everton renewed hope in their quest to avoid relegation this season, and the prospect of a win-or-bust cup tie will provide the catalyst for a better away performance.

They should certainly look to improve on their last visit to Selhurst Park in mid-December when they went down 3-1 thanks to a limp display on their own part and a superb individual display by Conor Gallagher.

Asmir Begovic has played in all but one of Everton's cup matches this season but Jordan Pickford is, regardless, ruled out because of illness after missing out against the Magpies on Thursday night.

Donny van de Beek is also unwell but is cup-tied, as are Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi and the Blues will otherwise be as-is, with Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph all still ruled out because of injury. The rest of the squad will be assessed for knocks, with Lampard admitting the short turnaround for a 12:30pm kick-off in London was not helpful.

Lampard explained in his press conference that although the win over Newcastle will have provided a lift to the squad, he is keen that no one get too high off the result.

"I don't think the win, other than a good feeling, changes the story if we [had] won or lost last night with 10 men,” the manager said. “I had a version of a plan for what Palace might look like. The [Newcastle] result won't sway me either way.”

For Palace, Patrick Vieira looks set to be without Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur while Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes will be assessed closer to the game as they recover from illness of their own.

Since losing to Liverpool at home in January, the Eagles have lost just once in all competitions and managed to shut Manchester City out in their last home fixture so they will not be an easy nut to crack for Everton.

Lampard's biggest headache will be whom to deploy in midfield alongside Abdoulaye Doucouré. The process of unwanted elimination has left him with André Gomes as the only senior player left which explains why Isaac Price is expected to travel with the squad, with Tyler Onyango ruled out because of the hernia issue that kept him out of contention for the tie against Boreham Wood in the previous round now requiring a small operation.

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Sunday 20 March 2022 on ITV in the UK

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Lee Mason

Last Time: Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Everton (January 1972, FA Cup Third Round)

Predicted Line-up: Begovic, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Doucouré, Gomes, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

