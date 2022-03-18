Seasons2021-22Everton News
Tyler Onyango has a 'small' hernia operation
Onyango has not seen any action since last month due to a hernia problem which has finally been addressed through what Frank Lampard called a small operation.
This will likely keep him sidelined for a few more weeks when Lampard's midfield choices have been massively impacted by Allan's grossly unjust red card in the Newcastle game last week that has been further punished with a 3-match suspension.
