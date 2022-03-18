Tyler Onyango has a 'small' hernia operation

Friday, 18 March, 2022



Onyango has not seen any action since last month due to a hernia problem which has finally been addressed through what Frank Lampard called a small operation.This will likely keep him sidelined for a few more weeks when Lampard's midfield choices have been massively impacted by Allan's grossly unjust red card in the Newcastle game last week that has been further punished with a 3-match suspension.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads