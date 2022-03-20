Seasons2021-22Everton News
Another away-day collapse ends Wembley dream
Crystal Palace 4 - 0 Everton
Everton lost Andros Townsend to what looks to be a serious injury, the latest disruption to a positive start around the quarter-hour mark in a game
Everton suffered the latest in a season full of embarrassments away from home as they were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace and dumped out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage at Selhurst Park.
Yet again it was a case of a strong start giving way to the concession of the opening goal, this time from all-too-familiar failings defending set-pieces, as Patrick Vieira's side scored completely against the run of play after 25 minutes, doubled their lead eight minutes later, and didn't look back as the visitors folded.
Frank Lampard threw Dominic Calvert-Lewin on for the second half but apart from an excellent effort by Demarai Gray that narrowly missed and a couple of dangerous balls into the six-yard box by the winger, Everton never looked like scoring after the break.
With Allan suspended and mindful of the fact that the Blues' last visit to the Capital had ended in a 5-0 drubbing by Tottenham, Frank Lampard reverted to a three-man central defence with Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny as wingbacks and André Gomes recalled to central midfield. Andros Townsend started wide on the right of Richarlison as Calvert-Lewin was once again among the substitutes.
Everton made a terrific start to the game, pressing Palace relentlessly in the opening stages and having a chance with less than a minute on the clock after Richarlison had been fouled but Michael Keane couldn't guide a scuffed left-foot shot on target and the ball just eluded Ben Godfrey at the post.
Richarlison had a shout for a penalty when he pounced on a poor first touch by Guehi but replays showed the defender had got a toe to the ball making his recovery tackle before the Brazilian lashed a wayward shot into the stand and headed a corner over the bar after Townsend had been fouled in a dangerous area.
Townsend's afternoon — and, almost certainly, his season — was ended shortly afterwards, however, when he went down clutching his leg after planting his leg awkwardly near the touchline challenging for the ball. He eschewed the option of a stretcher, preferring to be helped around the perimeter of the pitch, but the suspicion is that he has suffered a serious knee ligament injury.
The former Eagle was replaced by Gray and it wasn't until 20 minutes had elapsed that the hosts had their first shot when Michael Olise tested Jordan Pickford who had been passed fit following illness and Asmir Begovic being the latest Everton player to be struck down by the virus that has been working its way through the camp.
Five minutes later, though, Everton's ongoing problems defending corners resurfaced. A whipped, in-swinging corner from the Palace right had been dealt with well by Pickford but the second set-piece was delivered to the edge of the six-yard box where Marc Guehi arrived unmarked to power home a header.
Gomes fired a speculative effort a couple of yards wide at one end but Everton were opened up too easily again at the other in the 33rd minute when Cheikhou Kouyate was allowed to get to the byline and cross for Wilfried Zaha but the winger swept his first-time shot wide.
Richarlison had what ended up being the Toffees' best chance five minutes before half-time when latched onto Coleman's smart ball over the top but his improvised effort with the outside of his boot was too close to Jack Butland in the Palace goal and he made the save.
A minute later, it was, effectively, game over thanks to utterly woeful defending, albeit after a clear handball by Zaha on the touchline. Eberechi Eze played Zaha in easily behind Coleman down the home side's left flank, neither Abdoulaye Doucouré nor Andre Gomes tracked their runners and when the cross came in, Jean-Philippe Mateta arrived unmarked to sweep it past Pickford first-time.
Only a brilliant saving tackle from Coleman denied the French striker a second in first-half stoppage time but it would only be a matter of time before the Eagles added to the score.
Lampard tried to change the pattern of the game by withdrawing Jonjoe Kenny at the break, somewhat curiously moving Anthony Gordon to left wing-back and introducing Calvert-Lewin but, as has so often been the case this season, Everton struggled to move the ball up the pitch unless it went long.
Gray missed the far post by inches with an impressive snap-shot midway through the second period as Everton tried to find a way through and the winger combined with Richarlison with 20 minutes to go only for his low cross to end up in Butland's arms but Zaha could and probably should have made it 3-0 12 minutes from the end.
The Ivorian had been played into acres of space in front of goal as the Blues chased the game but he dallied before shooting and Mason Holgate blocked his eventual effort away.
Zaha would get his goal a minute later, though, when Olise popped up in space himself and tried to bend one into the top corner. The ball seemed to come off his standing leg, however, spun onto the post and with Everton's players rooted to the spot, Zaha tucked the rebound in from the angle.
Gray finished off a rare move of quality from Lampard's men with eight minutes to go and all that was left was for Palace to complete the rout, this time with Conor Gallagher forcing a superb save from Pickford but, unfortunately, the keeper's parry fell to substitute Will Hughes and he despatched the rebound into the net.
So, the question of whether a continuing FA Cup run would be a help or hindrance to Everton's quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League was rendered moot by yet another big set-back on the road, a result that means the Blues have conceded seven goals on this ground alone this season, nine in their last two visits to London and they must return to the Capital in a fortnight's time time to face West Ham.
Lampard will, no doubt, welcome the international break to try and refocus his charges but the fact that the likes of Richarlison, Doucouré and Gordon will be away on duty for their countries and, therefore, not able to rest will be a cause for concern.
The biggest worry, though, is Everton's continued failings in defence where mistakes and an openness stemming from midfield are routinely undermining their efforts to start matches on the front foot. It's an issue that will need attention before the Premier League resumes and especially in the crucial away games at Burnley and Watford to come.
