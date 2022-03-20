Seasons2021-22Everton News
Early fears are that Townsend's season is over
Everton are anticipating losing Andros Townsend for the remainder of the season after the winger suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury during today's heavy cup defeat at Crystal Palace.
The 30-year-old went down after planting his foot awkwardly in the 13th minute at Selhurst Park and had to be helped around the perimeter of the pitch as he was replaced by Demarai Gray.
Frank Lampard indicated afterwards that the early indications are that Townsend has sustained ligament damage but the medical staff will await the results of scans in the next couple of days.
"It looks bad,”: the manager admitted. “A knee injury.
“He got his studs caught in the grass and we'll scan him over the next day or two but the early signs are that it will be a bad knee injury."
Probably that's Townsend out for the best part of 2022 now, let alone this season, a big blow when you consider he's still our top scorer... yes, you read that right: Andros Townsend is still our top scorer.
I fancied him to get a goal at his old club. Oh well, another one bites the dust. That said, he's our only current injury, along with Mina, who might make a difference.
Everton top scorers 21/22 : All competitions
Townsend 7, Gray 6, Richarlison 5
Frank has to find a way to get us some goal threat, fast. I think we've scored 1 league goal in about 7½ hours of football.
It's abysmal really, and highlights our shocking lack of threat going forward.
Every time you think we must be due some good luck, we get more bad luck. Perfect storm this season – poor squad, poor coaching staff, bad reffing decisions, and one injury after another. And to cap that, we lost a player for allegedly being a nonce at the start of the season, but he still hasn't even been charged.
You couldn't make it up.
Yerry Mina: (stats for end of 2021);
“Their win percentage with him in the team was 57%, but just 24% without him. Everton's points per game with Mina was 1.9, but dropped to 0.9.”
It just goes to show how a stable defence, with a bit of physical height, some quality and presence, can make a big difference, with a bonus of goal threat from set-pieces.
It shows this central defender issue is crucial for our summer transfer policy. It affects the whole team when Holgate is paired with Keane.
Keane is a mule to a racehorse; he was okay next to Zouma, he was okay next to Mina. Holgate next to him weakens the whole defensive set-up. I think, if we tried Branthwaite next to Keane, it would be a better pairing and give the team a bit more composure.,,,
The stability problems then extend to the midfield. Without Allan, there is no ball winner. We need two quality, mobile, combative midfielders in the summer to play with and act back-up to Allan (who'll turn 32). A midfield three with two engines backing up a free-to-attack Doucouré would produce midfield goals. Doucoure is used all wrong; it's criminal for us, and for goals from our midfield.
As you can see, I'm fuming at our recruitment priorities, it is all wrong for the club. Sometimes I think there is a mole in there acting against Everton's best interest.
That's ludicrous, I know, but the abominable recruitment strategy is making me have such outrageous thoughts.
Anyway, I'm off on a bit of a tangle and a rant. Here's hoping to survival and a better future.
