Early fears are that Townsend's season is over

Sunday, 20 March, 2022







Everton are anticipating losing Andros Townsend for the remainder of the season after the winger suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury during today's heavy cup defeat at Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old went down after planting his foot awkwardly in the 13th minute at Selhurst Park and had to be helped around the perimeter of the pitch as he was replaced by Demarai Gray.

Frank Lampard indicated afterwards that the early indications are that Townsend has sustained ligament damage but the medical staff will await the results of scans in the next couple of days.

"It looks bad,”: the manager admitted. “A knee injury.

Article continues below video content

“He got his studs caught in the grass and we'll scan him over the next day or two but the early signs are that it will be a bad knee injury."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads