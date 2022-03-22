🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Rollercoaster from Hell”

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022



More highs and lows for Everton and Paul, Adam and Lyndon are back to discuss the emotional turning-point-that-wasn't against Newcastle, the Cup defeat at Palace that has put Blues fans back in the doldrums and mull over once more the selection headaches that continue to plague the manager. Finally, they pick some of their favourite Everton goals

Listen Now:

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

