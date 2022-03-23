Seasons2021-22Everton News

Terry Darracott has died, age 71

23 March, 2022
Former Everton player and coach Terry Darracott has died at the age of 71.

Darracott joined the Blues as an apprentice in 1966 and made his debut aged 17 in a 2-0 win over Arsenal in April 1968. He went on to make 179 appearances for the club.

After leaving Everton in 1979, Darracott enjoyed a short spell with Tulsa Roughnecks in the United States. He then returned to the UK to join Wrexham.


And after retiring from playing following his stint at Wrexham, the full-back moved into coaching, returning to Goodison Park to be part of the club's management team.

Darracott went on to be part of the backroom team that guided Everton through the halcyon days of the mid-80s. He worked under both Howard Kendall and Colin Harvey.

Following his spell at Everton, Darracott also held coaching positions at Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers. He was then employed as a European scout by Bolton Wanderers.

His last coaching role came at Wrexham, where he was assistant to Dean Saunders. However, he departed in October 2009 due to a long-standing hip problem which restricted his movement in training.




 

Mark Ryan
1 Posted 23/03/2022 at 10:09:09
Had his picture on my wall. RIP, Terry.
Andrew Ellams
2 Posted 23/03/2022 at 12:03:59
Sad to see that Terry Darracott passed away last night. Terry played on my first visit to Goodison and of course spent time on the coaching staff too.

RIP, Terry.

Danny O’Neill
3 Posted 23/03/2022 at 12:56:47
One of the first Everton player names I remember but I can't comment too much on him as a player from memory.

I'll always remember him putting me at ease and personally looking after me at Bellefield when I had trials. I was nervous as hell. Not just because of where I was; at the time, I was small for my age and surrounded by what I thought were grown men, but were apparently my age group.

The kit reflected that too. Mine was too big and baggy!!

Rest easy Terry Darracott.

Brian Murray
4 Posted 23/03/2022 at 13:05:13
Alright Danny my bro I think 63 bit older than you but had trials at bell field early 70 s with Lyon’s and darracott prevelant. I used to go and watch him along with half of Walton. God knows how we got in maybe peeping or climbing the walls of bell field. As I said on another thread I went the league cup final and two replays in my dads hackney cab me riding shotgun. Not terrys finest hour the second replay but a real character. Rip terry
Brian Murray
5 Posted 23/03/2022 at 13:12:58
Was wondering how long it would take niagra falls cheeks to get in on the act. Piece in the echo already. Does anyone remember terrys renaissance very early 80 s. I remember going to cloughies forest it was like a home match the fans we had and darracott was top notch for a golden spell I recall.

