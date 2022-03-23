Terry Darracott has died, age 71

Darracott joined the Blues as an apprentice in 1966 and made his debut aged 17 in a 2-0 win over Arsenal in April 1968. He went on to make 179 appearances for the club.After leaving Everton in 1979, Darracott enjoyed a short spell with Tulsa Roughnecks in the United States. He then returned to the UK to join Wrexham.And after retiring from playing following his stint at Wrexham, the full-back moved into coaching, returning to Goodison Park to be part of the club's management team.Darracott went on to be part of the backroom team that guided Everton through the halcyon days of the mid-80s. He worked under both Howard Kendall and Colin Harvey.Following his spell at Everton, Darracott also held coaching positions at Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers. He was then employed as a European scout by Bolton Wanderers.His last coaching role came at Wrexham, where he was assistant to Dean Saunders. However, he departed in October 2009 due to a long-standing hip problem which restricted his movement in training.

