Everton U18s take on Newcastle Utd
Everton U18s travel to the north-east to take on Newcastle Utd at lunchtime today in a game that was postponed from Janauary.
The young Blues have gone 4 matches without a win since beating Derby County last month and so will be keen to build on the 1-1 draw last weekend with Middlesbrough.
However, Newcastle's record is far worse — they are bottom of the U18 Premier League (North) and have not won a game since early September.
