Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton U18s take on Newcastle Utd

Michael Kenrick Saturday, 26 March, 2022 1comment  |  Jump to last

Everton U18s travel to the north-east to take on Newcastle Utd at lunchtime today in a game that was postponed from Janauary.

The young Blues have gone 4 matches without a win since beating Derby County last month and so will be keen to build on the 1-1 draw last weekend with Middlesbrough.

However, Newcastle's record is far worse — they are bottom of the U18 Premier League (North) and have not won a game since early September.

 

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 26/03/2022 at 09:18:57
I'm assuming we'll be a little depleted for this one with some of the lads away on International duties?

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads