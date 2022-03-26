Pickford is in goal for England against Switzerland

Saturday, 26 March, 2022



England 2 - 1 Switzerland

Jordan Pickford is in goal for England against Switzerland in this afternoon's friendly at Wembley.

But Switzerland were on top in the early stages and profited when a header was powered past Pickford off Shaqiri's excellent cross to open the scoring on 22 minutes.

In a difficult first half for England, Pickford played his part to keep the score at 1 by half-time, after they drew level through Shaw. Kane won it for England with a well-taken penalty harshly awarded thanks to the VAR for what used to be deemed accidental handball.

