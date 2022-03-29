Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton's Accounts continue to show huge losses
Everton's accounts for the financial year ending June 2021 were released on Tuesday afternoon, and they show losses of £120.9m on turnover of almost £200m, which is the highest in club history.
That follows a record loss of almost £140m in 2020 and a further £111.8m in 2019, with losses totalling almost £400m over the past four seasons.
Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the Club of the COVID-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020/21 financial year.
Only a financial injection in the form of two share issues by Moshiri - of £100m in 2020-21, and a further issue of £97m in January of this year - has stabilised the club's finances, with Everton reporting current net debt of £58m. That rose from £2.8m year on year, and shows the impact of Covid-19 and related issues on the Blues' finances, with officials calculating the overall cost of the pandemic to be between £170m-£220m.
Some key points from Everton's accounts...
* A loss of £120.9m to 30 June 2021
* Debt risen from £2.3m to £58.7m
* Wage bill up from £165m to £182m
The starkest aspect, though, is the reliance on Farhad Moshiri's involvement. He is absolutely crucial to financial health
Paul the Esk has stated he will only comment once he has looked at the accounts in depth.
I tend to agree with Dominic King, Moshiri and perhaps his friend the chairman aren't going anywhere, anytime soon. Let's hope he does stay to finish what he started, with regards to the new ground, as long as he doesn't manage to destroy the club before the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock opens.
