Everton's Accounts continue to show huge losses

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022



Everton's accounts for the financial year ending June 2021 were released on Tuesday afternoon, and they show losses of £120.9m on turnover of almost £200m, which is the highest in club history.

That follows a record loss of almost £140m in 2020 and a further £111.8m in 2019, with losses totalling almost £400m over the past four seasons.

Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the Club of the COVID-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020/21 financial year.

Only a financial injection in the form of two share issues by Moshiri - of £100m in 2020-21, and a further issue of £97m in January of this year - has stabilised the club's finances, with Everton reporting current net debt of £58m. That rose from £2.8m year on year, and shows the impact of Covid-19 and related issues on the Blues' finances, with officials calculating the overall cost of the pandemic to be between £170m-£220m.

