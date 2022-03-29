Tuesday's Internationals

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022



Not much interest for Everton fans in the England game against Ivory Coast as Pickford is on the bench with Nick Pope in goal.

For Ireland, playing Lithuania, Seamus Coleman also starts on the bench.

And despite the Everton side being chock-full of internationals, there so not appear to be any others in action tonight.

