U23s duo sign new deals

Thursday, 26 May, 2022



Zan-Luk Leban and Sebastian Quirke have agreed terms on a contract extension that tie them to Everton for another year.

Both the Slovenian-born keeper and the midfielder's previous deals were to expire this summer but they are now contracted to the club until 2023.

“I'm very happy to sign this new deal,” Leban told evertontv. “Everton are a big club and I'm buzzing to keep learning and progressing as a goalkeeper.

“I believe I've strengthened every aspect of the game since I joined the club.

Article continues below video content

“Off the pitch, I've grown a lot as a person, too. We've got some great goalkeepers here — Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin — we all push each other to be better.

“The whole atmosphere inside the club is really positive, with nice people. It's a good environment to work in.”

Meanwhile, Quirke spoke of his happiness at putting pen to paper on new terms:

“It's an amazing feeling for me, especially being a Blue,” he told the official site. “I'm delighted to be able to extend my time here.

“I've supported this club since I was a kid. It's a dream to play for Everton. The atmosphere around the Club is so positive. Everyone wants to work together and progress."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads