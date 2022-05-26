Seasons2021-22Everton News
U23s duo sign new deals
Zan-Luk Leban and Sebastian Quirke have agreed terms on a contract extension that tie them to Everton for another year.
Both the Slovenian-born keeper and the midfielder's previous deals were to expire this summer but they are now contracted to the club until 2023.
“I'm very happy to sign this new deal,” Leban told evertontv. “Everton are a big club and I'm buzzing to keep learning and progressing as a goalkeeper.
“I believe I've strengthened every aspect of the game since I joined the club.
“Off the pitch, I've grown a lot as a person, too. We've got some great goalkeepers here — Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin — we all push each other to be better.
“The whole atmosphere inside the club is really positive, with nice people. It's a good environment to work in.”
Meanwhile, Quirke spoke of his happiness at putting pen to paper on new terms:
“It's an amazing feeling for me, especially being a Blue,” he told the official site. “I'm delighted to be able to extend my time here.
“I've supported this club since I was a kid. It's a dream to play for Everton. The atmosphere around the Club is so positive. Everyone wants to work together and progress."
2 Posted 26/05/2022 at 21:43:30
3 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:46:46
Leban has looked good when I have watched him, he has a presence and has a very good fighting chance of making it.
Harry Tyrer – I've got a soft spot for him as he went to my old school in Crosby. He looks the best at the moment and a natural, it will be great to see how he progresses. The 3½-year contract the club gave him in January tell syou he is rated highly.
Crellin I haven't seen, but came with glowing reports… maybe Phill or Brent could give us their thoughts.
1 Posted 26/05/2022 at 21:35:19
Jack Barrett was sub for the first half of the season, and got to play a couple of games, but then disappeared in December, with Crellin coming on board at the end of January. Barrett is still listed on the official website but I can't find any mention of him since December.