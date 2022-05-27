Seasons2021-22Everton News

First steelwork installation at Bramley-Moore Dock

Friday, 27 May, 2022 11comments  |  Jump to last

The first super-columns of steelwork have been installed at Bramley-Moore Dock as construction on Everton's new stadium continues.

The club describe this as a significant milestone, less than a year after ground was first broken on the waterfront development in north Liverpool, that will see the stadium outline emerge significantly over the coming weeks and months.

The first 18-tonne, internal super column was installed earlier this week in the north western quadrant, where it will soon be annexed to the concrete elevation.

The north east corner will soon follow suit, with the two corners expected to be conjoined by a lattice of steelwork within six weeks.

Steve Farden, Structural Principal Engineer for Laing O'Rourke, said: “It is a huge milestone for the project.

“I've been working on the project for two years and a lot of detailed planning has gone into preparing for the first steelwork column to go into the north west stand.

“It signifies the start of the construction of the structural steel frame, which in turn will enable us to commence the concourse works for the north stand.

“Within three weeks, the steelwork will be up to level two and connected to the concrete core in the corner.

“This then means we can start readying for the fit-out phase and working towards opening parts of the stand for fit-out and commissioning.”

The super column, the first of over 12,000 tonnes of steelwork that will make up the framework of the stadium, was installed with the help of engineers from Severfield steel fabricators in Bolton, who will oversee the work in the north and south corners.

Steve added: “Holding these super columns up are six 50mm diameter bolts, which go into a pile cap that weighs 15-20 tonnes.

“Below that are a total of six 15 metre concrete piles that go straight into the bedrock below, so all of that is holding the columns into the ground.”

The next major development on site is the construction of four tower cranes – one for each quadrant – which will shortly add to the Liverpool skyline to aid the installation of steelwork at heights.

 

Reader Comments (11)

Jamie Lenard
1 Posted 27/05/2022 at 19:34:11
Haven't seen one spade in the ground yet.😀
Philip Bunting
2 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:40:01
The speed at which this is going up is fantastic and down to fantastic planning and execution. Exciting to see over the coming weeks and to think by mid July the North stand steelwork should be complete...wow
Larry O'Hara
3 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:04:15
Excellent news: we will soon dominate the skyline. Possession is 9/10 of the law.
Brian Murray
4 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:35:34
BMD will be only 4 metres lower than Spurs's new one so it will be a sight to behold. The loft conversion is no contest off Priory Road
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
5 Posted 27/05/2022 at 22:19:19
I'm looking forward to a couple of years hence and the blue end at our original ground belting out a few choruses of "Sh**** Ground, Sh**** Ground, etc. etc."
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
6 Posted 27/05/2022 at 22:30:34
Phil Gardner
7 Posted 28/05/2022 at 10:45:45
Phil @ 5, the ground will not be shit, mate, but the smell will. I can't see the food concessions being busy with a light westerly wind.
Bill Watson
8 Posted 28/05/2022 at 10:55:43
Any possibility of Laing O'Rourke taking over the management of the playing side?
Paul Hewitt
9 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:11:49
Looks like it's really happening.
Peter Mills
10 Posted 28/05/2022 at 15:52:29
I sailed out of Liverpool on Wednesday and passed the site, I have to say it was quite emotional.
Bill Watson
11 Posted 28/05/2022 at 20:07:03
I walked past, today. The structures look a lot larger than they do in the drone images.

