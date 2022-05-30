Richarlison in no rush to decide his future

Richarlison has been asked about his immediate plans now that the season is over and talk has surfaced of him being a transfer target for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, but he indicated that he doesn't plan to have further talks over his future until next month.

The forward is on international duty with Brazil at the moment and in a press conference he fielded questions about the speculation given Everton's struggles in 2021-22 and the fact that he has two years left on his existing deal with the club.

Prior to the Italian's departure from the Blues a year ago, the 25-year-old pledged to give Carlo Ancelotti and the Blues one more season to see if they could qualify for Europe. Richarlison has made no secret of his desire to play in the Champions League and his dream to do so with Everton but with the Toffees now on a rebuilding footing following the appointment of Frank Lampard and the narrow escape from relegation, that goal appears further away than ever.

Nevertheless, Richarlison forged an ever deeper bond with Everton's fans this past season during what was an emotional battle against the drop, with the Brazilian putting his heart, soul and body into doing everything he could to ensure the club remained in the top flight.

He appeared to leave the door open to staying with his comments to the media today but suggested that he has already communicated his wishes to his club manager and the Everton board.

“When we talk about changing clubs, it's a little bit complicated due to the history I have there at Everton,” Richarlison said. “The fans like me a lot. And where there are these talks about changing clubs, I feel like I don't have anything to say.

“But I made myself clear to the Board. I have talked with [Frank] Lampard as well. He knows what I want.

“So, no matter what happens, it won't disturb me at the national team. It won't be a problem at the World Cup. I am totally focused on football so, no mater where I am I will be playing football with joy.”

When a reporter remarked that it seems as though he wants to stay at Goodison Park, Richarlison smiled and said:

“We will see. Let's wait this month. I am focused here on the national team and let's wait this month and for the talks with my representative and Everton's board to see what they will decide.”

