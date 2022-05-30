Seasons2021-22Everton News

Richarlison in no rush to decide his future

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 30 May, 2022 7comments  |  Jump to last

Richarlison has been asked about his immediate plans now that the season is over and talk has surfaced of him being a transfer target for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, but he indicated that he doesn't plan to have further talks over his future until next month.

The forward is on international duty with Brazil at the moment and in a press conference he fielded questions about the speculation given Everton's struggles in 2021-22 and the fact that he has two years left on his existing deal with the club.

Prior to the Italian's departure from the Blues a year ago, the 25-year-old pledged to give Carlo Ancelotti and the Blues one more season to see if they could qualify for Europe. Richarlison has made no secret of his desire to play in the Champions League and his dream to do so with Everton but with the Toffees now on a rebuilding footing following the appointment of Frank Lampard and the narrow escape from relegation, that goal appears further away than ever.

Nevertheless, Richarlison forged an ever deeper bond with Everton's fans this past season during what was an emotional battle against the drop, with the Brazilian putting his heart, soul and body into doing everything he could to ensure the club remained in the top flight.

He appeared to leave the door open to staying with his comments to the media today but suggested that he has already communicated his wishes to his club manager and the Everton board.

“When we talk about changing clubs, it's a little bit complicated due to the history I have there at Everton,” Richarlison said. “The fans like me a lot. And where there are these talks about changing clubs, I feel like I don't have anything to say.

“But I made myself clear to the Board. I have talked with [Frank] Lampard as well. He knows what I want.

“So, no matter what happens, it won't disturb me at the national team. It won't be a problem at the World Cup. I am totally focused on football so, no mater where I am I will be playing football with joy.”

When a reporter remarked that it seems as though he wants to stay at Goodison Park, Richarlison smiled and said:

“We will see. Let's wait this month. I am focused here on the national team and let's wait this month and for the talks with my representative and Everton's board to see what they will decide.”

 

Steve Shave
1 Posted 30/05/2022 at 18:52:38
Please stay Richy!!! My favourite player alongside big Yerry. The boy just loves kicking a ball around, he seems to genuinely love it here. I wonder if he will sign a new contract? If we don't offer better terms he will go as his stock is high and we can't let the contract run down. If he stays then I guess its either DCL or Pickford (or both) on the move. I could live with that if we sign quality replacements ala Pope and Broja.
Paul Hewitt
2 Posted 30/05/2022 at 19:05:51
No chance is he staying, and I don't blame him. He's 25 now should be playing champions League football.
Pat Kelly
3 Posted 30/05/2022 at 19:22:38
I reckon we're waiting to see if any offers come in as we'll need some transfer funds given the extent of the overhaul required.
Tony Everan
4 Posted 30/05/2022 at 19:26:48
It’s a sensitive situation, because if he decides to go in 4 or five weeks time our 1st, 2nd and 3rd choice replacements may have already sailed off to West Ham, Aston Villa etc. Also, the club can’t afford such a high value player to run down his contract, if he wants to stay we need to extend it by a year or two.

I’d love him to stay and give Frank a chance to strengthen with the necessary midfield signings, plus a CB.

I thought the team grew a bit in the final six weeks, (forget Arsenal), even the Brentford match we looked well on top. With smart strengthening we can build on that better form and with Richarlison we have a better chance of a Eurosport and / or a cup.

If Richie wants to go well good luck to him, he was one of the main factors (along with Pickford and our incredible support) we stayed up.

To allow us to strengthen, just tell us sooner rather than later Richie.

Clive Rogers
5 Posted 30/05/2022 at 19:29:48
Reading between the lines, he is going.
Christy Ring
6 Posted 30/05/2022 at 19:38:12
I hope Richi stays, he's a class act, and put in a massive shift in the latter part of the season to keep us in the Premiership, and he loves the club and fans. I don't agree with the comments we have to sell our top players, with Tosun, Delph and Siggy on their way, that's nearly £15m off our wage bill, and we can shift 4/5 other players who are surplus to requirements, and hopefully Frank has a few targets lined up.
Will Mabon
7 Posted 30/05/2022 at 19:48:45
The "No rush" scenario doesn't often end well. Ditto the cryptic statements circumstance.

Here's hoping.

