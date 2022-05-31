Mykolenko and Ukraine take big step towards World Cup

Vitalii Mykolenko's hopes of playing in this year's World Cup Finals in Qatar remain alive after Ukraine beat Scotland in this evening's qualifying play-offs semi-final match at Hampden Park.

It was Ukraine's first competitive fixture since the Russian invasion on 24 February and Mykolenko was in the line-up alongside his fellow Premier League representative, Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City.

Everton's Nathan Patterson was ruled out for Scotland after being out of action since sustaining ankle ligament damage in April.

The Ukrainians powered into a 2-0 lead behind goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk in a game that became a metaphor for the beleaguered nation's brave but lonely fight to halt Russia's war of aggression.

The Scots pulled a goal back following successive errors by goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan and Callum McGregor's shot was adjudged to have crossed the line by the goal-line decision system.

However, the hosts were caught on the break in stoppage time as they desperately sought an equaliser and Artem Dovbyk converted to make it 3-1.

Ukraine now face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday 5 June for a place in Qatar where they will be in a group with England, USA and Iran.

Meanwhile, Salomon Rondon scored for Venezuela in their 1-0 friendly win over Malta and Richarlison notched his 14th international goal as Brazil hammered South Korea 5-1 in Seoul.

