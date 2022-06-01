Seasons2021-22Everton News
Richarlison charged for throwing a flare
Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare during a crucial victory over Chelsea last month that played a key role in ensuring Everton's Premier League survival.
Having scored early in the second half of the contest at Goodison Park, the Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.
A statement posted by the FA on Twitter today said:
“Richarlison de Andrade has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Everton's Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday 1 May 2022.
“It is alleged the forward's conduct in the 46th minute of the fixture was improper. He has until Wednesday 8 June 2022 to provide a response.”
Reader Comments (7)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:36:58
He didn't throw a flare at all he threw a smoke (dispenser, don't know what they're called).
Does it matter you may ask?
Well a flare creates heat and has a naked flame which can cause a fire.
The smoke thingy he threw creates no heat at all and works purely on a chemical reaction.
Does it matter? I think that it matters to be clear what he actually threw and he be charged correctly.
Should he have picked it up? No, he was at fault for that.
Did he endanger anybody by his actions? No, he didn't because he threw it in an unused (by the public) part of the stadium. It could be claimed he was removing it from the pitch to a place of safety.
Still in the wrong and he still shouldn't have picked it up?
Am I glad he did? Yes I am because he created some iconic photo's that'll last forever.
3 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:37:44
I hope the club has cctv and it shows where he threw it exactly. I hope it clears him, vindictive bar stewards..
4 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:45:46
https://twitter.com/thecasualultra/status/1521077936903933952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1521077936903933952%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsports.ndtv.com%2Fenglish-premier-league%2Feverton-vs-chelsea-Richarlison-throws-smoke-flare-back-into-stands-video-goes-viral-watch-2939585
Michael can you do the link?
Its clearly thrown into the crowd free area
To anyone who has never been to the ground or has no idea of layout is "looks" as though he is throwing it into the crowd.. But he isn't.
5 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:56:57
The charge is so open-ended, they can decide any reason they like...
Or was it because he was in blue?
6 Posted 01/06/2022 at 13:18:09
7 Posted 01/06/2022 at 13:37:39
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:27:39
Nice that they kind forgotaboutit for a whole month. But they must've been busy figuring out Lampard's fine.