Richarlison charged for throwing a flare

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022



Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare during a crucial victory over Chelsea last month that played a key role in ensuring Everton's Premier League survival.

Having scored early in the second half of the contest at Goodison Park, the Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.

A statement posted by the FA on Twitter today said:

“Richarlison de Andrade has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Everton's Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday 1 May 2022.

“It is alleged the forward's conduct in the 46th minute of the fixture was improper. He has until Wednesday 8 June 2022 to provide a response.”

