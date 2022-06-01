Seasons2021-22Everton News

Richarlison charged for throwing a flare

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 7comments  |  Jump to last

Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare during a crucial victory over Chelsea last month that played a key role in ensuring Everton's Premier League survival.

Having scored early in the second half of the contest at Goodison Park, the Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.

A statement posted by the FA on Twitter today said:

“Richarlison de Andrade has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Everton's Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday 1 May 2022.

“It is alleged the forward's conduct in the 46th minute of the fixture was improper. He has until Wednesday 8 June 2022 to provide a response.”

 

Reader Comments (7)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:27:39
Looks like he may be banged to rights... I've seen the photos.

Nice that they kind forgotaboutit for a whole month. But they must've been busy figuring out Lampard's fine.

Brian Williams
2 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:36:58
If he's been charged for throwing a flare that's great. Not guilty!
He didn't throw a flare at all he threw a smoke (dispenser, don't know what they're called).
Does it matter you may ask?
Well a flare creates heat and has a naked flame which can cause a fire.
The smoke thingy he threw creates no heat at all and works purely on a chemical reaction.
Does it matter? I think that it matters to be clear what he actually threw and he be charged correctly.
Should he have picked it up? No, he was at fault for that.
Did he endanger anybody by his actions? No, he didn't because he threw it in an unused (by the public) part of the stadium. It could be claimed he was removing it from the pitch to a place of safety.
Still in the wrong and he still shouldn't have picked it up?
Am I glad he did? Yes I am because he created some iconic photo's that'll last forever.
Christine Foster
3 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:37:44
Now isn't that a surprise.. one could be forgiven if you thought the FA were looking to punish the club at every opportunity. Sorry but when I first saw this on TV I saw him throw it not back into the ground but into the part by the church, which is pretty much empty? Technically he threw it back into the terraces, so never mind truth or common sense, as you say Michael, bang to rights.. a fine, suspension, extraction of teeth?
I hope the club has cctv and it shows where he threw it exactly. I hope it clears him, vindictive bar stewards..
Christine Foster
4 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:45:46
And for the record..
https://twitter.com/thecasualultra/status/1521077936903933952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1521077936903933952%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsports.ndtv.com%2Fenglish-premier-league%2Feverton-vs-chelsea-Richarlison-throws-smoke-flare-back-into-stands-video-goes-viral-watch-2939585

Michael can you do the link?
Its clearly thrown into the crowd free area


To anyone who has never been to the ground or has no idea of layout is "looks" as though he is throwing it into the crowd.. But he isn't.

Christine Foster
5 Posted 01/06/2022 at 12:56:57
I would also ask, exactly what was improper? It's actually not stated. Picking up a foreign object and removing it to safety from the playing area? Throwing it to an empty section of the ground for safety? The fact it caused iconic pictures they dislike?

The charge is so open-ended, they can decide any reason they like...

Or was it because he was in blue?

Peter Carpenter
6 Posted 01/06/2022 at 13:18:09
Lampard one day, Richarlison the next - they're coming for all of us one by one! Tossers.
Brian Murray
7 Posted 01/06/2022 at 13:37:39
As kenneth williams once said, infamy infamy they all have it infamy. Fight this on two fronts. Lampards fine for telling the truth.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads