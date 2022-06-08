Townsend set for long road to recovery

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022



Townsend had successful surgery soon after the injury but his father, Troy, doesn't expect him to be fully fit before the end of 2022.“It's now in the process of recuperation, so he doesn't get much time off and I don't think he'd want it.“He needs to get back and make the knee stronger and see where the season will take him, but it definitely won't be the first half [of next season], I will imagine.“He's always said that he's never been a good patient and that he wants to get back out onto the field of play.”

