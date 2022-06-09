Seasons2021-22Everton News
Stake is Everton's new gambling sponsor
The multi-year partnership with the leading casino and sports betting platform will commence on 1 July and is the highest value front-of-shirt deal in the Club's 144-year history.
As Everton's main partner, the Stake.com brand will feature on front of the men's and women's playing shirts, as well as appearing on screens and media backdrops at Goodison Park and Finch Farm and across the Club's digital platforms.
Established in 2017, Stake.com has quickly grown to become one of the industry's largest online casinos with millions of users worldwide and offers a huge range of sports betting and casino gaming products. Stake.UK.com is fully licensed by the Gambling Commission.
The partnership with Everton represents further expansion of Stake's sports partnership portfolio, building on the brand's recent unveiling as the UFC's Official Betting Partner in Latin America, Asia and Brazil, which is reaching a global TV audience of nearly one billion households. The organisation also has a huge portfolio of recognisable global ambassadors, with rapper and actor Drake and UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jose Aldo, alongside Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, collectively forming a diverse portfolio of partners.
Reader Comments (9)
"Moshiri acknowledges mistakes in post-season letter to supporters."
- comedy pause -
STAKE!
I wasnt aware of our new shirt sponsor but just looked and found our new shirt sponsor is Stake a betting company who also are Watfords shirt sponsors, but no doubt with them being relegated they were looking for a club that would be in the Premier league next season.
But isn't anybody a little curious that Moshiri must have known this before sending out his email, so why did he not mention it in his email. Maybe he was thinking back to the comments from the board when reviewing having the betting firm Sport Peso as our shirt sponsor, it was stated that in hindsight having a betting firm as our main sponsor wasn't the best idea. So believe all this I am sorry for my mistakes all you like but this demonstrates that he has learned nothing from his past mistakes.
Cue the stake and chips puns!
Who else is in the queue to sponsor us? And more importantly pay as much as a casino company?
I must admit I am surprised the club has gone back to a betting firm. I thought they were going to be banned?
I know times are hard and I know we have to be commercial, but this is not the image or direction that the club should be adopting. I suppose though it demonstrates the level we are at in terms our attractiveness as a commercial partner.
If so, I trust the club will cease telling supporters how much it values them and that Everton is a family/community club.
Where does the club find these firms? I'd never heard of them. Wikipedia says: Stake.com is an online casino. It is operated by Medium Rare NV, a company incorporated in Curaçao.
I look up Curaçao. It is an island in the Caribbean.
If it is "the biggest main partnership deal in the Club’s history", perhaps the CEO will tell us how much the sponsorship brings in.
And why would Stake pay us more than one of the many well known UK companies that are out there?
How much more? is that sum of money worth it, given the adverse publicity this could receive now that attitudes appear to be changing to online gambling?
Reputational damage to Everton?
For me, it is another wrong decision.
