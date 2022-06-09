Stake is Everton's new gambling sponsor

The multi-year partnership with the leading casino and sports betting platform will commence on 1 July and is the highest value front-of-shirt deal in the Club's 144-year history.As Everton's main partner, the Stake.com brand will feature on front of the men's and women's playing shirts, as well as appearing on screens and media backdrops at Goodison Park and Finch Farm and across the Club's digital platforms.Established in 2017, Stake.com has quickly grown to become one of the industry's largest online casinos with millions of users worldwide and offers a huge range of sports betting and casino gaming products. Stake.UK.com is fully licensed by the Gambling Commission.The partnership with Everton represents further expansion of Stake's sports partnership portfolio, building on the brand's recent unveiling as the UFC's Official Betting Partner in Latin America, Asia and Brazil, which is reaching a global TV audience of nearly one billion households. The organisation also has a huge portfolio of recognisable global ambassadors, with rapper and actor Drake and UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jose Aldo, alongside Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, collectively forming a diverse portfolio of partners.

