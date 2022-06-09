Seasons2021-22Everton News
Premier League clubs agree new measures to tackle pitch invasions
Premier League clubs have agreed new measures to tackle pitch invasions as well as missiles and pyrotechnics.
There was a glut of pitch invasions at the end of last season across England, including when an Everton fan clashed with Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira after the Toffees avoided relegation
As a first step, visiting clubs will provide stewards for away matches.
2 Posted 09/06/2022 at 22:09:30
1 Posted 09/06/2022 at 22:02:17
I read the BBC report about this. At no point is the pitch invasion at The Emirates mentioned. Nor is the attack on Robin Olsen, which has resulted in a ban for the supporter concerned.
The incident at Goodison produced no ban or prosecution. Balanced reporting as ever, where Everton are concerned! NOT!!