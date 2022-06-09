Seasons2021-22Everton News

Premier League clubs agree new measures to tackle pitch invasions

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 2comments  |  Jump to last

Premier League clubs have agreed new measures to tackle pitch invasions as well as missiles and pyrotechnics.

There was a glut of pitch invasions at the end of last season across England, including when an Everton fan clashed with Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira after the Toffees avoided relegation

As a first step, visiting clubs will provide stewards for away matches.

 

Jack Convery
1 Posted 09/06/2022 at 22:02:17
I see the Premier League have brought in measures concerning pitch invasions.

I read the BBC report about this. At no point is the pitch invasion at The Emirates mentioned. Nor is the attack on Robin Olsen, which has resulted in a ban for the supporter concerned.

The incident at Goodison produced no ban or prosecution. Balanced reporting as ever, where Everton are concerned! NOT!!

Tommy Carter
2 Posted 09/06/2022 at 22:09:30
The incident at Goodison and what that idiot did to Vieira was disgraceful.

