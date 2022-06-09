Premier League clubs agree new measures to tackle pitch invasions

Thursday, 9 June, 2022



Premier League clubs have agreed new measures to tackle pitch invasions as well as missiles and pyrotechnics.

There was a glut of pitch invasions at the end of last season across England, including when an Everton fan clashed with Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira after the Toffees avoided relegation

As a first step, visiting clubs will provide stewards for away matches.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads