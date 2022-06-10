Seasons2021-22Everton News
Billy Bingham passes away
The Everton community is mourning the death of ex-player and manager Billy Bingham MBE who has died at the age of 90.
He played for the Blues in the early 1960s before leaving for Port Vale after making almost 100 appearances for the club.
He would return a decade later to manage Everton in between spells in Greece, however, when he succeeded Harry Catterick, coming close to winning the League Championship in the 1974-75 season.
Billy, who was awarded an MBE for his services to football in 1981, passed away peacefully today.
Reader Comments (7)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Who knows what we would have achieved, had you stuck to your statement and signed Peter Shilton, so near, yet so far from glory.
Had the pleasure of seeing you play,what a player!