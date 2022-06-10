Billy Bingham passes away

The Everton community is mourning the death of ex-player and manager Billy Bingham MBE who has died at the age of 90.

He played for the Blues in the early 1960s before leaving for Port Vale after making almost 100 appearances for the club.

He would return a decade later to manage Everton in between spells in Greece, however, when he succeeded Harry Catterick, coming close to winning the League Championship in the 1974-75 season.

Billy, who was awarded an MBE for his services to football in 1981, passed away peacefully today.

