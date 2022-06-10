Seasons2021-22Everton News

Billy Bingham passes away

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 10 June, 2022 7comments  |  Jump to last

The Everton community is mourning the death of ex-player and manager Billy Bingham MBE who has died at the age of 90.

He played for the Blues in the early 1960s before leaving for Port Vale after making almost 100 appearances for the club.

He would return a decade later to manage Everton in between spells in Greece, however, when he succeeded Harry Catterick, coming close to winning the League Championship in the 1974-75 season.

Billy, who was awarded an MBE for his services to football in 1981, passed away peacefully today.

 

Reader Comments (7)

Pete Hughes
1 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:02:44
Rest in Peace Billy,
Had the pleasure of seeing you play,what a player!
Bill Fairfield
2 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:14:19
RIP Billy a gentleman and great Evertonian.
Edward McBride
3 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:15:59
R.I.P Billy thanks for the memories and Duncan McKenzie.
Alan McGuffog
5 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:31:46
Carlisle United !
Brian Wilkinson
7 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:42:11
R.I.p Billy, first game I went Bingham was Manager, that’s both Bingham and Lee now gone, in the space of three Months.

Who knows what we would have achieved, had you stuck to your statement and signed Peter Shilton, so near, yet so far from glory.

