Kenny among those leaving as free agents

Everton have released Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Fabian Delph this month now that their contracts are up while Jonjoe Kenny has elected not to renew his terms with the club.

Kenny had been offered a new three-year deal to extend his stay at his boyhood club after impressing manager Frank Lampard with his attitude and versatility over the second half of the season.

However, the 25-year-old, who spent a productive spell in Germany with Schalke on loan in 2019-20, has decided to look for a fresh start away from Goodison Park where has greater guarantees of regular first-team football.

Everton have decided not to extend Fabian Delph's time with the club, that despite the midfielder making important contributions in crucial games towards the end of the Premier League campaign as the Blues successfully avoided relegation with a game to spare.

Delph, who joined the club from Manchester City three years ago and turns 33 this year, has struggled with injuries during his time at Goodison and was expected to leave this summer, as were Tosun and Sigurdsson.

Sigurdsson remains Everton's club-record signing at £45m after joining from Swansea City in the summer of 2017. In all he made 156 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 31 goals but didn't play at all during the 2021-22 season.

Tosun, meanwhile, was another expected departure this summer after failing to impress following a £21m move from Besiktas in January 2018. He had loan spells at Crystal Palace and his former club in Turkey but both opportunities to earn a permanent move away from Everton were scuppered by serious knee injuries.

He leaves having made just 26 starts and scoring 11 goals in 61 appearances overall and it is thought they he will return to Turkey this summer, perhaps to Besiktas once more.

Everton are retaining the services of goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan, however, by offering them one-year extensions on their deals and they are in negotiations with Lewis Gibson over a new contract.

The young defender's bid to break into the Blues' first team or build his experience elsewhere on loan has been dogged by injury over the past three years but the club remain confident he can be an important player as he matures.

