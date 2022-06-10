Seasons2021-22Everton News
Kenny among those leaving as free agents
Everton have released Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Fabian Delph this month now that their contracts are up while Jonjoe Kenny has elected not to renew his terms with the club.
Kenny had been offered a new three-year deal to extend his stay at his boyhood club after impressing manager Frank Lampard with his attitude and versatility over the second half of the season.
However, the 25-year-old, who spent a productive spell in Germany with Schalke on loan in 2019-20, has decided to look for a fresh start away from Goodison Park where has greater guarantees of regular first-team football.
Everton have decided not to extend Fabian Delph's time with the club, that despite the midfielder making important contributions in crucial games towards the end of the Premier League campaign as the Blues successfully avoided relegation with a game to spare.
Delph, who joined the club from Manchester City three years ago and turns 33 this year, has struggled with injuries during his time at Goodison and was expected to leave this summer, as were Tosun and Sigurdsson.
Sigurdsson remains Everton's club-record signing at £45m after joining from Swansea City in the summer of 2017. In all he made 156 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 31 goals but didn't play at all during the 2021-22 season.
Tosun, meanwhile, was another expected departure this summer after failing to impress following a £21m move from Besiktas in January 2018. He had loan spells at Crystal Palace and his former club in Turkey but both opportunities to earn a permanent move away from Everton were scuppered by serious knee injuries.
He leaves having made just 26 starts and scoring 11 goals in 61 appearances overall and it is thought they he will return to Turkey this summer, perhaps to Besiktas once more.
Everton are retaining the services of goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan, however, by offering them one-year extensions on their deals and they are in negotiations with Lewis Gibson over a new contract.
The young defender's bid to break into the Blues' first team or build his experience elsewhere on loan has been dogged by injury over the past three years but the club remain confident he can be an important player as he matures.
2 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:12:52
All the very best to him.
3 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:30:59
Edit: just roughly worked out wage costs too
Siguardsson - £100,000 p/w - £26,000,000
Tosun - £45,000 p/w - £9,360,000
Delph - £80,000 p/w - £12,480,000
Total - £47,840,000
Total cost - £116,840,000
Now that, is absurd
4 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:32:54
5 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:33:16
I wish Kenny good luck in the future, he seemed to grow up a bit last year and will be an asset to someone.
Delph remains a very useful player, when fit, but along with the other two, his wages can be put to better use.
I keep seeing snippets suggesting we may get a fee for Gomes, Mina and even Keane (Though I would keep him). I am just concerned that everyone knows we are broke so won't offer the true value.
If we can get the success/spend value we had with Townsend and Gray I will be pleased to see some shrew in coming replacements.
6 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:37:35
7 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:39:02
Including wages, the club basically spent around £100m on just Sigurdsson and Tosun over the last 4-5 years. £100m on just those two players, with little return.
Then add the likes of Walcott, Bolasie, Niasse, Schneiderlein, etc, and you begin to understand the basket case that Everton has been the last few years.
Any normal company would have sacked those in charge many many years ago. So much easy sky money sloshing around and it would appear the owners of Everton also got their money easily as they certainly don’t seem to know the value of it.
Half a billion pounds wasted in such a short time - reminds me of Brewster millions. How fast can spend it!
Yet BK is still there…..bonkers.
8 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:50:09
Fair play to Kenny, rather than sit on his wages for the next few years, he is looking to play first team football instead.
He will be one of the first of our free agents that will attract interest from other clubs.
9 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:51:34
10 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:54:44
11 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:57:15
We did sack those responsible.
Koeman, Allardyce and Walsh. Not sure BK wandered into FF and said we needed to buy any of them. Or do you think he was responsible for not saying "No"
Last time a chairman said no was when Kendall said he wanted Dublin and so he resigned and Royle wanted Flo and he resigned.
I know you do not like him but signing these cannot be laid at his door.
1 Posted 10/06/2022 at 14:07:29
Well off the books and will enable us to get better in.