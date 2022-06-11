Everton confirm Fan Advisory Board election results

Friday, 10 June, 2022



Everton FC and the Everton Stakeholder Steering Group (ESSG) have confirmed the candidates who will sit on the club's inaugural Fan Advisory Board.

The Fan Advisory Board was established by club and the ESSG following the Government's 2021 fan-led review of football. The club's commitment to a FAB was reaffirmed following the outcomes of its own survey on fan engagement and the future of the game, and a survey carried out by the ESSG with supporters.

An election to identify four Fan Advisory Board members concluded on Thursday. The results of the election have been independently verified by UK Engage, with Jazz Bal taking 14.9% of the votes, Dave Kelly 13.7%, Julie Clarke 13.6% and Tony Whittaker 8.3% and therefore all being elected to take up ‘unreserved' seats.

The results also ensure that the four candidates cover the pre-set criteria, with the top-scoring candidates set to serve the longest terms:

One Everton Shareholder, to serve three years - Jazz Bal

One Evertonian with no further eligibility requirements, to initially serve three years — Dave Kelly

One Evertonian representing a minority group with a protected characteristic as defined in the Equality Act of 2010, to initially serve one year — Julie Clarke

One Evertonian with no further eligibility requirements, to initially serve one year - Tony Whittaker

The four successful candidates will be joined on the Fan Advisory Board by six representatives who have been democratically nominated by Everton supporter groups comprising the ESSG (‘reserved' seats). The six are:

Everton Fans' Forum - Tony Sampson

Everton Heritage Society - Jamie Yates

Everton Supporters' Club Committee — Hanna Roks

Everton Women's Supporters' Club - Julie Makin

Everton Disabled Supporters' Association - Keith Done

International Supporters' Club Network - Helge Grunnevag

The Football Supporters' Association affiliated groups were unable to put forward a nominee, however the organisation will have representation on the Fan Advisory Board through Jazz Bal, Dave Kelly, (both ‘unreserved' seats), Julie Makin (Everton Women's Supporters' Club seat) and Tony Sampson (Everton Fans' Forum seat), who are all active FSA members.

The Fan Advisory Board will decide on a process to fill the vacant seat at a later date.

The members of the Fan Advisory Board will meet for the first time in early July and will be consulted on long-term strategic issues at Everton going forward. As part of the Club's commitment to the Fan Advisory Board, the panel will get the opportunity to meet regularly with Everton's hierarchy, including members of the Board of Directors.

