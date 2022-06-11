Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton confirm Fan Advisory Board election results
Everton FC and the Everton Stakeholder Steering Group (ESSG) have confirmed the candidates who will sit on the club's inaugural Fan Advisory Board.
The Fan Advisory Board was established by club and the ESSG following the Government's 2021 fan-led review of football. The club's commitment to a FAB was reaffirmed following the outcomes of its own survey on fan engagement and the future of the game, and a survey carried out by the ESSG with supporters.
An election to identify four Fan Advisory Board members concluded on Thursday. The results of the election have been independently verified by UK Engage, with Jazz Bal taking 14.9% of the votes, Dave Kelly 13.7%, Julie Clarke 13.6% and Tony Whittaker 8.3% and therefore all being elected to take up ‘unreserved' seats.
The results also ensure that the four candidates cover the pre-set criteria, with the top-scoring candidates set to serve the longest terms:
Article continues below video content
- One Everton Shareholder, to serve three years - Jazz Bal
- One Evertonian with no further eligibility requirements, to initially serve three years — Dave Kelly
- One Evertonian representing a minority group with a protected characteristic as defined in the Equality Act of 2010, to initially serve one year — Julie Clarke
- One Evertonian with no further eligibility requirements, to initially serve one year - Tony Whittaker
The four successful candidates will be joined on the Fan Advisory Board by six representatives who have been democratically nominated by Everton supporter groups comprising the ESSG (‘reserved' seats). The six are:
- Everton Fans' Forum - Tony Sampson
- Everton Heritage Society - Jamie Yates
- Everton Supporters' Club Committee — Hanna Roks
- Everton Women's Supporters' Club - Julie Makin
- Everton Disabled Supporters' Association - Keith Done
- International Supporters' Club Network - Helge Grunnevag
The Football Supporters' Association affiliated groups were unable to put forward a nominee, however the organisation will have representation on the Fan Advisory Board through Jazz Bal, Dave Kelly, (both ‘unreserved' seats), Julie Makin (Everton Women's Supporters' Club seat) and Tony Sampson (Everton Fans' Forum seat), who are all active FSA members.
The Fan Advisory Board will decide on a process to fill the vacant seat at a later date.
The members of the Fan Advisory Board will meet for the first time in early July and will be consulted on long-term strategic issues at Everton going forward. As part of the Club's commitment to the Fan Advisory Board, the panel will get the opportunity to meet regularly with Everton's hierarchy, including members of the Board of Directors.
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 11/06/2022 at 16:43:56
In all seriousness, a hearty BRAVO to the election of Dave Kelly, the guiding light of Fans Supporting Foodbanks. I saw him on a video story about how many Merseysiders have been fed by this effort. He will be a magnificent representative of everything that is best about Everton fans.