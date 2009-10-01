Report

The winds of change blew through Goodison Park again — not in the Boardroom, of course; on that score, protest was in the air but so once more was defiance and a refusal on the part of almost 40,000 Evertonians to let this club sink without a fight. Sean Dyche took his place in Everton’s dugout (or, more accurately, the touchline where, in contrast to his more passive predecessor, he was a constantly animated and vocal presence) for the first time and oversaw one of those electrifying home wins over a superior foe amid an atmosphere that cows visiting teams regardless of their talent and standing.

Likely needing at least seven more wins to stay up, this was one of the most difficult of Everton’s remaining assignments this season. Arsenal, unbeaten in the Premier League since September under Mikel Arteta, are an excellent side yet there were precious few moments during the 90 minutes where they were allowed to exhibit their quality. In all, they had just three shots on target and only one of them, a powerful drive from substitute Leandro Trossard 12 minutes from time, really tested Jordan Pickford.

Another effort from Bukayo Saka in the first half, might well have gone in a week ago but this time, the positioning of Conor Coady, rejuvenated and inspired along with the rest of the Blues’ team in a highly-organised 4-5-1 formation, was exemplary and he cleared his England squad-mate’s volley off the line.

Eddie Nketiah and Martin Ødegaard wasted the other couple of decent chances that fell Arsenal’s way but, in truth, the best opportunities came at the other end and had Everton won by two or three goals, Arteta might not have had many complaints. They might have done had Abdoulaye Doucouré and Dominic Calvert-Lewin not spurned excellent headed chances in the later stages of the first half but James Tarkowski’s first goal for the Toffees, fittingly enough scored under the coach who really made him as a player, was all that was needed.

Since Marco Silva was sacked in 2019 as Everton dropped into the bottom three for the second time in as many years and an air of panic set in, the need for these kinds of backs-against-the-wall occasions at Goodison Park has become disconcertingly common.

Frank Lampard had a few, of course, not least his first Premier League home game against Leeds, where he appeared to have unlocked a more free-flowing Everton, those gritty, narrow wins over Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea and the climax of his short reign, the emotional night against Crystal Palace last May.

Today was more reminiscent of the first game Duncan Ferguson oversaw in December 2019 against Chelsea — a high-octane, determined and feisty display that leveraged the power and tenacity in the squad together with that legendary 12th man in the stands. Fears that the demonstrations against the club’s hierarchy before kick-off, which saw thousands of Blues march from the Royal Oak, up Spellow Lane and around the Grand Old Lady, would detract from support for the team proved, predictably, unfounded as the fans raised the roof once more to roar home three points.

If Dyche’s arrival represented a clean slate for all, was illustrated clearly in Doucouré and Idrissa Gueye, two players at the heart of a nascent fracture in relations between Lampard and his dressing room. The Mali international had been banished from training with the first team by the former manager, apparently for sticking up for Gueye whose rapidly declining form was one of the most glaring symptoms of a failing team.

Not only did Doucouré start a Premier League game for the first time since August, he put in a terrific performance along with Gueye who, so wasteful in possession as recently as the last game at West Ham a fortnight ago, finished the match with a 100% pass-completion rate. And though Amadou Onana had no need to convince anyone of his worth to the side, the Belgian was a colossus in central midfield.

Dwight McNeil, meanwhile, heavily criticised for his work rate in recent matches, got the nod ahead of Demarai Gray, who wasn’t risked due to a slight groin strain, and he not only weighed in with the dead-ball assist for the game’s only goal, he combined with Alex Iwobi to provide the kind of cover and assistance to full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko and the age-defying Seamus Coleman that was also so lacking in the final days of the previous managerial regime.

McNeil had the first shot in anger in the ninth minute of the game, a deflected effort that spun towards Calvert-Lewin who was offside even though Aaron Ramsdale beat him to the ball.

Thomas Partey tested Pickford with a low drive that the England keeper gathered at the second attempt in the 12th minute before Calvert-Lewin forced a save from Ramsdale with a drive from the angle following an Iwobi flick-on and Onana tried to capitalise on a mistake by the keeper but couldn’t chip him from 25 yards out.

Everton had largely kept Arsenal at arm’s length for the first half hour but when Bukayo Saka rolled the otherwise impressive Vitalii Mykolenko, it set Eddie Nketiah up for a clear effort on goal but he lashed it wide.

And six minutes before the interval, Saka’s side-foot volley was searching out the bottom corner with Pickford beaten but Conor Coady had positioned himself superbly to hack it off the line by the far post.

Either side of that chance, Everton had carved out some of their best opportunities of the game, first when the irrepressible Onana drove down the left flank and slid a ball across the face of goal that was just too far ahead of Calvert-Lewin’s lunge.

A minute later, McNeil picked up a Calvert-Lewin flick and picked out Doucouré with a cross but the midfielder failed to make proper contact and headed well wide while Calvert-Lewin had a similar chance in first-half stoppage time but also glanced Iwobi’s cross wide with the goal gaping.

Everton started the second half the same way they had begun the first, with a deflected shot from the vastly-improved Idrissa Gueye prompting a reaction save from Ramsdale but Arsenal began to assert themselves in the manner in which Dyche must have been expecting they would given their quality and patience under Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah got free of Coleman near the byline and cut it back for Martin Ødegaard but, thankfully, he skied his effort from the edge of the box and two minutes later it was 1-0 after Everton won a corner on the right.

McNeil swung it in and Tarkowski muscled his way past Ødergaard to meet it and guided a header back across goal past Ramsdale before wheeling away in celebration of his first goal for the Toffees.

Dyche immediately withdrew Calvert-Lewin who had played despite a slight hamstring issue and threw on Neal Maupay and the Blues dug in for the final half hour.

A check by Video Assistant Referee John Brooks confirmed referee David Coote’s assessment that Maupay had not fouled Gabriel in the box amid howls for a penalty from the visitors in the 65th minute.

Then Trossard stung Pickford’s palms with that strong shot that was beaten away and cleared before the Belgian missed the target with a curling attempt a few minutes later.

Arsenal were increasingly desperate by the end and were finding their hosts hard to break down and they would have just one more chance to salvage a point in stoppage time but Zinchenko blasted it over the bar. And then, mercifully, it was over after six minutes of injury time, the referee’s whistle triggering relief and celebration in the stands.

This wasn't quintessential Dyche-ball as his reputation perhaps unfairly painted him at Burnley. Yes, the Blues went direct when they needed and the deciding goal came off a set-piece but the new boss had clearly set out to put legs in midfield and marry the technical ability and speed over the ground that exists in the team with its physicality and aerial ability.

When combined with a disciplined shape and an effective mid-block without the ball, it's a formula that should stand him in very good stead.

Dyche was right, however, when he stressed in his post-match comments that today is just a start. Wolves’s win over Liverpool and West Ham’s strong performance at Newcastle illustrate how difficult the fight is going to be at the bottom over the remainder of the season.

It is going to take eight more performances of high effort and concentration at Goodison and some vastly improved results away from home if survival is to be achieved but this win over the worthy League leaders definitely points the way.

The manager indicated that his players will be back at Finch Farm on Monday to continue the work needed to build up their fitness and sharpness as they prepare for a Merseyside derby that looks a little more tasty than it might have done a week ago. Dyche will, no doubt, be relishing it.

