Everton 1 - 4 Newcastle United

Everton’s beleaguered fans went to the well of passion and emotion once more tonight in a desperate attempt to inspire this team to a badly-needed victory. For 27-odd minutes, it looked and felt as though the raucous coach welcome and then the bear-pit atmosphere inside Goodison Park might work as the spirit and commitment that had seen leaders Arsenal vanquished in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge was rekindled.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, absent since that memorable day at Goodison Park in early February, was back in the starting XI along with Abdoulaye Doucouré, who had missed three games through suspension, and Amadou Onana whose groin complaint had sidelined him for the previous two, and there was an air of defiant optimism inside this famous old stadium. It would be emphatically extinguished on a deeply distressing night under the lights in L4.

Calvert-Lewin would have the ball in the net and on an evening of precious few chances and a general paucity of quality on the ball from the home side, carried the greatest threat for Everton but it was at the other of the field that a pathetic lack of quality contributed to a lopsided scoreline and the Blues’ second 4-1 home defeat of the calendar year.

Unfortunately, a key figure from the win over the Gunners was missing in the form of Captain Seamus Coleman who had kept Gabriel Martinelli in his pocket and helped suffocate Mikel Arteta’s much-vaunted attack. In the return fixture, it was Ben Godfrey charged with stemming that flow in the second half and he wad brutally exposed as the Gunners steam-rolled their way to a 4-0 win.

Godfrey was deployed as an uncomfortable right-back against Fulham where, again, he looked all at sea; at Crystal Palace it was Mason Holgate who floundered out of his natural position in the absence of Coleman and ended up being sent off. All the while, the only other natural right-back on the books with any experience, Nathan Patterson, got the sum total of 35 minutes since returning from injury four games ago.

Incredibly, for a man of Dyche’s experience and supposed defensive acumen, the lesson wasn’t learned and Godfrey was thrown to the proverbial lions again this evening where he was chewed up and spat out by the likes of Joelinton and Joe Willock; by the time Alexander Isak had come on to have some fun of his own on the way to teeing up Jacob Murphy for the Magpies’ fourth, it was just cruel on the former Norwich City defender. For that, the manager has to take full responsibility, as well as a vow not to repeat the same mistake at Leicester on Monday, a fixture that could well decide whether Everton remain a Premier League outfit beyond this season.

Godfrey was the most glaring but he wasn’t the only weakness on a night that exposed a multitude of them while simultaneously exemplifying how quickly and effectively sound recruitment can transform a football club. What Farhad Moshiri tried to do in three years, Newcastle’s ownership is on course to achieve in just the 18 months since Eddie Howe came on board and turned a directionless rabble in very real danger of demotion into a cohesive, winning side.

If the Magpies’ reversal of fortunes offered hope that Everton might belatedly begin to arrest their own decline, the initial signs in this game were good as the Toffees chased, harried and hassled the Magpies' defence and tried to pepper Nick Pope's goal with shots from the edge of the box and beyond.

Alex Iwobi curled an early shot wide from 20 yards, Dwight McNeil saw a couple of speculative efforts from further out safely gathered and Idrissa Gueye also shot straight at the keeper before driving a direct free-kick over the crossbar.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, was played in nicely but eschewed a first-time shot, tried to turn Fabian Schär and ended up being muscled off the ball as he tried to fire it past Pope.

Newcastle were unbowed, though, matched Everton physically and bided their time before starting to dismantle the home defence with targeted balls to their left flank where Godfrey was giving Joelinton the freedom of that area of the pitch.

And in the 28th minute, against the run of play, the Blues were easily carved open. The makeshift right-back was once again caught playing far too narrow, was turned easily by the Brazilian whose strong shot was parried by Jordan Pickford. Unfortunately, it took a crucial deflection off James Tarkowski, fell to Callum Wilson in front of goal and the striker reacted quickly to prod it home from a central position.

A promising chance from a corner went begging as the game moved into first-half stoppage time and Michael Keane did well to get across his man to the hear post but his touch was too heavy. Then, McNeil threaded a beautiful pass for Calvert-Lewin to race away and beat Pope one-on-one but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman's flag and confirmation from VAR Chris Kavanagh that he had been fractionally offside.

Only one goal down, Everton were still in with a chance of getting something from the game in the second half but it required a good deal more creativity and production in the final third than had been on show in the first, where crosses were frequently overhit or hit the first defender and Pickford's punts downfield were as partially accurate as often as they were aimless.

Another warning signing of what was to come came within a minute of the restart when Godfrey was caught out again and only a brilliant saving block by Tarkowski prevented Willock from doubling Newcastle's lead.

Dyche's men were, on the whole, poor on the ball and frequently let themselves down with suspect decision-making, to the point where it was hard to see where an equaliser might come from, particularly as the manager delayed making any changes from the bench until it was far too late.

Their one clear chance fell again to Calvert-Lewin after Iwobi had shrugged off the attentions of Matt Targett but Pope beat the striker's shot away while, at the other end, Sean Longstaff went close when he smashed the ball into the side-netting from an acute angle.

It took a wonderful save at full stretch from Pickford to deny Willock with 20 minutes to go but while Dyche once again delayed making any changes, the floodgates would open just two minutes later when Godfrey allowed the same player to waltz along the byline and clip the ball across the six-yard box for Joelinton to nod home from close range.

2-0 became 3-0 just three minutes later as Godfrey and Keane stood off Wilson outside the box and he sized up an effort that curled into the top corner beyond Pickford's despairing fingers.

Dyche had already replaced Onana with Neal Maupay by this point and when the Frenchman won a corner on the right, McNeil reduced the arrears to two goals when his delivery eluded everyone in the area and swerved inside the far post but any hope of an almost impossible comeback evaporated straight from kick-off.

This time Isak was allowed to tie three Blue shirts into knots as he danced along the byline, with Gueye, Keane and Godfrey practically ushering him towards goal in one of the most embarrassing instances of defensive play in living memory, and his prodded centre was turned in by the unmarked Murphy.

Schär thought he had made further mockery of the shambles in front of him when he drilled home a fifth late on but Dan Burn was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up and the goal was ruled out. By that point, Goodison Park that was nearly empty by full-time and the prospect of one more dent in Everton’s goal difference barely registered. The way things are going, it won’t matter.

With Everton being so poor on the road — they’ve won just three matches away from Goodison Park in almost two complete seasons — the team’s form at home in front of the “12th man” was supposed to be where salvation lies. After tonight’s debacle, just two home fixtures remain and one of them is against the machine that is Manchester City. There is a vain hope that the Blues could, perhaps, repeat their achievement at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve and grind out a draw but this feels like a very different defence now, one altogether more porous and fragile.

Now, if survival is somehow to be achieved, Dyche and his team have to do it on the road and then return to Goodison to face Bournemouth, a side that themselves looked doomed not long ago, on the final day hoping that they’re not already mathematically down. Monday’s clash with Leicester really has taken on "cup final" proportions for both clubs. Realistically, Everton have to win, hope results elsewhere go their way and still get something from the trips to Wolves and Brighton.

Just a few games into Dyche’s tenure, it looked as though the Blues would comfortably have enough to stay up; now, they look like they need a miracle.

