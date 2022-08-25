Everton in talks over Maupay move

Everton appear to have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion as they seek urgently-needed reinforcements up front.

Twitter source El Bobble and now Sky Sports News say that the club are in advanced diccussions with Brighton to sign the Frenchman who looked looked set to join Nottingham Forest only last week.

The Midlanders had agreed a reported £15m fee with the Seagulls for the forward but now he could be bound for Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old has played 109 times for Brighton since joining them from Brentford in 2019 and has scored 27 goals, an average of nine per season.

In 2021-22 he notched nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

