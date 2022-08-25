Season › 2022-23 › News Everton in talks over Maupay move Lyndon Lloyd 25/08/2022 9comments | Jump to last Everton appear to have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion as they seek urgently-needed reinforcements up front.Twitter source El Bobble and now Sky Sports News say that the club are in advanced diccussions with Brighton to sign the Frenchman who looked looked set to join Nottingham Forest only last week.The Midlanders had agreed a reported £15m fee with the Seagulls for the forward but now he could be bound for Goodison Park.The 26-year-old has played 109 times for Brighton since joining them from Brentford in 2019 and has scored 27 goals, an average of nine per season. Article continues below video content In 2021-22 he notched nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions. Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Gaute Lie 1 Posted 25/08/2022 at 21:42:51 Nopay? Brian Murray 2 Posted 25/08/2022 at 21:56:20 is it a goer or another red herring ( no fish puns intended) Fran Mitchell 3 Posted 25/08/2022 at 21:56:38 For the 15 million quoted fee, he's not a bad option. He's got pace and skill and can play football, also he's very hard working and always running. He's not and never will be a prolific goalscorer. His finishing will frustrate He will get 8-10 goals.He's always seemed to underachieve, but he's not a bad player. At 26 he's at a good age. He'd be an adequate replacement for Richarlison in terms of output.Not the same potential, but again, with our current target of securing a mid-table finish, he's a decent option at the price.He's not the Striker/goalscorer we need, but will suffice as one of the (2?) wide-forward signings we need.A busy week ahead Alex Gray 4 Posted 25/08/2022 at 21:58:06 Isnt Maupay famous at brighton for not scoring goals and missing sitters? Not sure about this one. Derek Moore 5 Posted 25/08/2022 at 22:01:36 Doubt we'll get our ducks in a roe this window Brian (#2). I don't think we'll be landing anyone or bringing anyone aboard. (fish/nautical puns intended) Sam Hoare 6 Posted 25/08/2022 at 22:02:47 Not mad about this one but not the worst option. Will work hard, be a shithouse, dribble the ball a bit and score a few crackers; will also miss some sitters, lose the ball annoyingly and probably never score more than 8-10 in a season.Wouldn’t be my top choice but then beggars can’t be choosers.What annoys me is that I think Brighton will be chuffed to get £15m for a player in his final year and will probably use it to buy a younger striker that we should be getting instead of Maupay! Brian Murray 7 Posted 25/08/2022 at 22:03:27 Alex, Impressed with the variety of goals doesn’t look too shabby to me but all a throw of dice in that price bracket Kieran Kinsella 8 Posted 25/08/2022 at 22:05:11 I have had luck with Maupay in Fantasy football if that counts? he does have that knack of getting important goals. Given our start, I'd say the next handful of games are pretty important so he must be nailed on to score. Will Mabon 9 Posted 25/08/2022 at 22:05:46 Important topic at this stage, Derek - no time to be fly. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb