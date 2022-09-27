Delph announces his retirement from football

27/09/2022



Fabian Delph has called time on his professional football career just weeks after leaving Everton when his contract expired.

The 32-year-old spent three injury-hit seasons at Goodison Park after joining the Blues in 2019 from Manchester City and he managed just 35 Premier League appearances in that time.

His 2021-22 campaign was similarly disrupted by soft-tissue complaints but he returned to fitness in time to shore up the midfield for some crucial fixtures in the run-in that helped Everton avoid relegation.

Capped 20 times for England, Delph emerged from Leeds United's academy before joining Aston Villa in 2009, with the Villans reportedly beating Everton to his signature at the time.

He was snapped up by Man City six years later and won the Premier League title at the Etihad Stadium.





