🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “It Was Great for 5 Minutes”

11/10/2022



Paul returns to join Adam and Lyndon as they look back on Sunday's frustrating defeat to Manchester United, assess Frank Lampard's midfield options as well as the form of Idrissa Gueye and Anthony Gordon. They look ahead to a difficult assignment at Spurs before picking their favourite other goals from outside the box.

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb