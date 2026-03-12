12/03/2026





As we look forward to the FA Youth Cup 6th Round tie at Manchester City tomorrow night, Everton U21s boss Paul Tait has been telling the Echo about how he likes to play goal-scoring starlet Braiden Graham, although from the club’s plans for him next season, any first-team exposure seems a long way off.

The 18-year-old was named by David Moyes among the unused subs in the senior squad just once in 29 Premier League games so far this season (the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the end of December) and he was also among the unused substitutes for the FA Cup 3rd round tie against Sunderland in January, but has not been called upon since.

Yet according to the Echo, the player has netted an incredible 31 times in all competitions so far this season for Blues academy teams. Quite remarkable as he is only 5ft-9in… that will undoubtedly count against him when it comes to gaining experience or offering a defensive bulwark against the bigger stronger players in the Premier League.

Paul Tait told the Echo: “His goals, that’s what gets him noticed. Everybody in the academy has been impressed with his mentality. The way he trains, he’s first on the pitch and last off.

“He’s desperate to do individual stuff and get better. He’s desperate to improve his weaknesses, is humble and works hard.

“He’s a good character. Not just the talent that you see on the pitch but characteristics we try to instil in the boys in terms of humility and seeing the goodness in teamwork and Braiden has embraced that since he came over from Ireland.

“I’ve played him as a 9 and I’ve played him as a 10, not very much as a 7 because I think he does his best work cutting in from the left on his right and he’s played as an 11. I think it’s important that we give him the variety of playing in those different positions.

“The reality of it is, if he’s going to get into somebody’s first team, and certainly in our first team, it will probably be off the sides. To put a lad that age, as your main number nine, in the Premier League is as big ask – we don’t see it now do we?

“It’s very rare that there’s a young Number 9 leading the line now. Most attacking teenagers get their debuts off the sides.

“We’ve got one eye on that. But at the same time, we don’t want to take away the opportunity to play as a centre-forward, or a false 9 or Number 10.

“I think the key is variety in his positions to give him that all-round development. That will mean he’s ready when he does go into the first team.

“The reality for Braiden is that next season, hopefully he’s in and around our first team. If he impresses and has a good pre-season, it’s up to him then and he’ll probably be looking for a loan as that will be the next stage of his journey.”

