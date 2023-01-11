Season › 2022-23 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: Rant Mode Lyndon Lloyd 10/01/2023 3comments | Jump to last Andy, Ell and Lyndon convene for the first ToffeeWeb podcast of 2023 to discuss the mess in which Everton find themselves, sitting in the relegation zone, out of both cups and with serious questions over the competence of the owner, the Board of Directors and the manager. → Episodes You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 11/01/2023 at 16:30:33 Cathartic. I loved the Steve Bull comment - bang on the money.It has to be 5-3-1-1 until May / June. The full-backs have got to get forward more. Don Carlo said we cannot play a passing game and nothing has changed.Do not sell Holgate or Keane to any of the teams in or around us. Loan or sell abroad. I hope we give Simms a go against Southampton. He cannot go with Maupay again.Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, GraySimms – unless Calvert-Lewin is fully fit. John Raftery 2 Posted 13/01/2023 at 13:54:21 Casting around looking for yet another manager feels like a gambler staking a last tenner on a 100/1 outsider. Desperate. Rob Jones 3 Posted 15/01/2023 at 22:12:38 John, gambling on a 100/1 beats watching that brain dead idiot watching us lose and not bothering to change either tactics or personnel. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb