🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: Rant Mode

10/01/2023



Andy, Ell and Lyndon convene for the first ToffeeWeb podcast of 2023 to discuss the mess in which Everton find themselves, sitting in the relegation zone, out of both cups and with serious questions over the competence of the owner, the Board of Directors and the manager.

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

