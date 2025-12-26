Everton looking to sign a right-back in January?

| 26/12/2025



Everton could be in the market for a right-back in the upcoming winter transfer window. The right-back slot has been a bit of a problem position for a while.

Centre-back Jake O’Brien has been deployed as a makeshift full-back since January, when David Moyes returned for a second stint, while captain Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson have been peripheral figures. In O’Brien’s absence, Moyes has turned to James Garner to slot in at right-back.

Given that the Toffees’ only two reliable options at right-back are a centre-back and a centre midfielder, the addition of a right-back becomes a priority.

Nizaar Kinsella of BBC reports, “Everton's ability to cope with issues at right-back mean that they will only make a move if a perfect option becomes available and otherwise there is a willingness to wait until the summer of 2026. Vitinho, from Brazilian club Botafogo, is among those who have been linked with a January move.”

Everton were close to signing a right-back last summer. They had been interested in Fulham’s Kenny Tete as a free agent before the Dutch full-back ended up extending with the Cottagers.

