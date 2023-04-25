Season › 2022-23 › News Everton coach welcome to return for Thursday's game Lyndon Lloyd 25/04/2023 18comments | Jump to last Everton's players will arrive at Goodison Park by coach for the massive Premier League game against Newcastle United on Thursday night where they are set to be welcomed once more by thousands of supporters outside the ground. Working with Everton's Fan Engagement team, The 1878s supporters group have secured a change from the players' existing match-day routine which has seen them arrive separately in their own cars for games since Sean Dyche took the helm as manager in February. The passion on display from the club's long-suffering but indefatigable fans last season in the form of unprecedented coach welcomes for home games in the crowded, blue smoke-filled streets around the stadium — and even at Finch Farm ahead of away games — was an indelible feature of the successful battle against relegation and was credited with inspiring the team to vital wins over the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Thursday's visitors Newcastle United, and, crucially, Crystal Palace. Similar scenes are now expected before the clash with the Magpies under the Goodison lights, with the Blues sitting in the relegation zone with six games to go. Article continues below video content Following consultation with Merseyside Police the players and staff will arrive by coach with the convoy due to arrive at the stadium at 5:45 pm. They will approach the stadium down Walton Lane, past the Hot Wok restaurant and onto Goodison Road. Another initiative by The 1878s, who have also been responsible for the proliferation of banners hung in the Gwladys Street stand before games, had fans arrive early to support the players during their warm-up at Selhurst Park over the weekend before the draw against Crystal Palace. Dyche acknowledged the efforts, saying: “[The supporters] keep going, keep cheering, and that surely has to be recognised by me, and by the team, too. "The commitment is absolutely there, and any part they can play is absolutely fantastic. And we have to keep giving them something to go on. I said after the game, it has to be there, that connection. "Sometimes they can start the energy, sometimes we can, but it has to be there. And generally it has – I have no complaints with the supporters, they have been terrific, so if they can give us anything they can, brilliant." Everton go into the match against high-flying Newcastle knowing that what would be a first win in six games, would lift them out of the relegation zone and into 16th following the 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road this evening. Podcast: 'Turn it Up to Eleven' Reader Comments (18) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 25/04/2023 at 21:43:34 That will help us score goals. Paul Smith 2 Posted 25/04/2023 at 21:44:36 Can the coach get these fuckers to play? Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 25/04/2023 at 21:47:34 Paul & PaulAlright misery guts, I think it's a good idea. It might evoke the spirit of last year and give the players a bit of a lift. No harm in trying. Tony Dunn 4 Posted 25/04/2023 at 21:52:18 👏👏 Well said Kieran, what a miserable pair, positive energy. Get behind the team as soon as possible and roar them on. Craig Walker 5 Posted 25/04/2023 at 21:57:11 Everything is worth a try. Wish we still had Richarlison. We have no talisman anymore. Newcastle look a different team to when we beat them at home last season. Time for DCL to deliver. Colin Glassar 6 Posted 25/04/2023 at 21:58:05 Honest question; whatever happens this season should we stick with Dyche as manager? Wherever we are next season I’d prefer not to have him in charge. Michael Lynch 7 Posted 25/04/2023 at 21:58:50 Somebody fetch Myra the Dog! Dale Self 8 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:04:27 That is a fanfuckingtastic picture. Brilliant photo, should receive awards plural. Derek Knox 9 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:08:20 Don't tell me " We are going to Park the Bus " ! :-)We need to do a 'Montezuma' in Newcastle's Water, that 'll get them running, hopefully in the wrong direction. Larry O'Hara 10 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:10:55 Well done to Dyche for listening and yes we should stick with him: we have an awful squad not one of which he recruited. Paul Hewitt 11 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:11:51 Kieran @3. Why can't these lazy bastards lift themselves?. I'm sick of making excuses for them. Pat Kelly 12 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:12:26 Smacks of desperation on the manager's part. If the players can't motivate themselves in a fight for survival then they don't really care. That's been evident for some time. Will Mabon 13 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:21:45 This should be a nice thing to do, not a necessary thing.I hope it works - but if it does, how will we know it did? Mike Morgan 14 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:24:18 I see Vardy has started scoring again just in rine for our visit. I hate to be so negative but we had a poor team last year that only just survived. It's been said many times that was our lucky escape. But we just didn't learn fron it. The team now without Richarlison, Gordon ( before his head was turned) and DCL wad much better than what we have now. Gordon should have,been sold to Chelsea and that plus the,Onana money should have been spent on a,couple,of decent,CFs Ings for oneI think we will lose,against Newcastle and away at Leicester. Very sad but this could have been avoided Lyndon Lloyd 15 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:38:36 It's a great idea and it will hopefully lift the players. More importantly, it will boost the crowd going into the ground to create the bear-pit atmosphere we will need. The kind that isn't always possible (because the effect would wear off) and, thus, wasn't there for the Fulham game.That, plus Doucouré back, DCL starting and, hopefully Onana in the line-up, should make Everton a very different proposition to our last home game. Mike (14), we know all this and can't change it. It's 11 v 11 on Thursday and 11 v 11 next Monday where Leicester will be feeling pretty fragile themseves. Desperation can do funny things and we're not dead yet.COYB! Barry Hesketh 16 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:38:52 Mike @ 14I'm glad you're not anywhere near the players, with your outlook we may as well all go away for the summer tomorrow. If there are points to be gained, we have to believe, until such time as it's impossible not to reach safety. Tony Everan 17 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:45:08 Mike 14, Ever thought of taking up motivational speaking? We’ve got some important players coming back, we are at home, the atmosphere will be full on, the players will rise to the occasion. Leeds are poor, Leicester not much better. It’s all to play for, we fight for it and see where it gets us. Danny O’Neill 18 Posted 25/04/2023 at 22:47:53 Barry, our chips will be blue smoked. Our hair unintentionally dyed as we walk through it and our ageing eyes unable to see to first 5 minutes as many supporter attempt to clear their visibility.Spirit. Forever. Marching. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb