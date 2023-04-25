Everton coach welcome to return for Thursday's game

25/04/2023



Everton's players will arrive at Goodison Park by coach for the massive Premier League game against Newcastle United on Thursday night where they are set to be welcomed once more by thousands of supporters outside the ground.

Working with Everton's Fan Engagement team, The 1878s supporters group have secured a change from the players' existing match-day routine which has seen them arrive separately in their own cars for games since Sean Dyche took the helm as manager in February.

The passion on display from the club's long-suffering but indefatigable fans last season in the form of unprecedented coach welcomes for home games in the crowded, blue smoke-filled streets around the stadium — and even at Finch Farm ahead of away games — was an indelible feature of the successful battle against relegation and was credited with inspiring the team to vital wins over the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Thursday's visitors Newcastle United, and, crucially, Crystal Palace.

Similar scenes are now expected before the clash with the Magpies under the Goodison lights, with the Blues sitting in the relegation zone with six games to go.

Following consultation with Merseyside Police the players and staff will arrive by coach with the convoy due to arrive at the stadium at 5:45 pm. They will approach the stadium down Walton Lane, past the Hot Wok restaurant and onto Goodison Road.

Another initiative by The 1878s, who have also been responsible for the proliferation of banners hung in the Gwladys Street stand before games, had fans arrive early to support the players during their warm-up at Selhurst Park over the weekend before the draw against Crystal Palace.

Dyche acknowledged the efforts, saying: “[The supporters] keep going, keep cheering, and that surely has to be recognised by me, and by the team, too.

"The commitment is absolutely there, and any part they can play is absolutely fantastic. And we have to keep giving them something to go on. I said after the game, it has to be there, that connection.

"Sometimes they can start the energy, sometimes we can, but it has to be there. And generally it has – I have no complaints with the supporters, they have been terrific, so if they can give us anything they can, brilliant."

Everton go into the match against high-flying Newcastle knowing that what would be a first win in six games, would lift them out of the relegation zone and into 16th following the 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road this evening.

