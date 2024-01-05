Season › 2023-24 › News Dyche hopeful regarding McNeil injury Lyndon Lloyd 04/01/2024 3comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche said tonight that it was too early to tell the extent of the injury Dwight McNeil sustained in the closing stages of the goalless FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace but he was hopeful it isn't too serious. The winner was stretchered to the dressing room with his leg in a brace after appearing to fall awkardly on his ankle defending a corner at Selhurst Park. There were initial fears that McNeil might have sustained long-term damage but the club won't know either way until he has returned to Finch Farm and the swelling his subsided. "It's early, but Dwight's in the dressing room and calm, which is a good sign," the manager said. "Hopefully it's a swollen ankle but it's too early to tell." Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Peter Moore 1 Posted 05/01/2024 at 00:23:09 I once had a nasty ankle sprain taking a throw in lol, it ballooned up and was dodgy colour. It was murder. I could not stand on it for 2 days, but was better within a week. Fingers crossed nothing broken for Dwight. Class on amd off the pitch he is. A credit to himself and the club. Get well soon Super Dwight McNeil. Karl Masters 2 Posted 05/01/2024 at 00:33:48 Hopefully it’s not as bad as it appeared at the time. Our results were poor early in the season without him when he was injured and he clearly adds something to the team! Get well soon Dwight! Neil Tyrrell 3 Posted 05/01/2024 at 00:43:30 Best wishes for a speedy recovery Dwight, would be a huge loss to us. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb