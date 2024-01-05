04/01/2024





Sean Dyche said tonight that it was too early to tell the extent of the injury Dwight McNeil sustained in the closing stages of the goalless FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace but he was hopeful it isn't too serious.

The winner was stretchered to the dressing room with his leg in a brace after appearing to fall awkardly on his ankle defending a corner at Selhurst Park.

There were initial fears that McNeil might have sustained long-term damage but the club won't know either way until he has returned to Finch Farm and the swelling his subsided.

"It's early, but Dwight's in the dressing room and calm, which is a good sign," the manager said. "Hopefully it's a swollen ankle but it's too early to tell."

