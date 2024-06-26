26/06/2024

Ukraine's Euro 2024 campaign is over and Vitalii Mykolenko remains an injury concern ahead of Everton's 2024-25 campaign after he was forced to withdraw again from action for his country.

The left-back saw his first action of the European Championship Finals in Germany after recovering sufficiently from a recurrence of the ankle injury he orignally sustained in the Merseyside derby in April during Ukraine's final pre-tournament warm-up match.

Named in the starting XI for today's Group E game against Amadou Onana and Belgium, Mykolenko played almost an hour before signalling to the bench that he could no longer continue and was replaced Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The contest between the two nations took place in the tightest group in the Euros that saw all four teams finish on 4 points but with Ukraine bottom on goal difference.

Belgium and Onana, who played the full 90 minutes once more, advanced in second place and will face France in the Round of 16.

