27/06/2024

Promising young right-back, Roman Dixon, has committed his future to Everton by putting pen to paper on a fresh contract that ties him to the Blues until 2027.

Described as a quick and powerful defender, he joined Club's youth academy at Under-12 level and had worked his way up to the Under-21s by the end of 2022-23. He made 24 appearances in PL2 and cup competitions last season.

“I’m really pleased to sign this contract and I’m ready to go for next season," he said on the official site once his deal was finalised. "It’s been a big month for me, getting back into England again with my first games for the Under-20s and now signing this new deal. It means everything to commit my future here. “I think my journey here so far has been great. Ups and downs but the downs make you stronger and the staff here have helped me through them to make me better. I can’t wait to keep improving with them and to see what else I can do next season. “It’s an exciting time to be here, with the new stadium coming, and it would be a dream come true to play there one day in the future. “Next season I’d like to get some first-team experience, whether that’s here at Everton or going out on loan but that would be a good step for me.”

