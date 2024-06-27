Season › 2023-24 › News U21s full-back Dixon signs new Everton deal Lyndon Lloyd 27/06/2024 13comments | Jump to last Promising young right-back, Roman Dixon, has committed his future to Everton by putting pen to paper on a fresh contract that ties him to the Blues until 2027. Described as a quick and powerful defender, he joined Club's youth academy at Under-12 level and had worked his way up to the Under-21s by the end of 2022-23. He made 24 appearances in PL2 and cup competitions last season. “I’m really pleased to sign this contract and I’m ready to go for next season," he said on the official site once his deal was finalised. "It’s been a big month for me, getting back into England again with my first games for the Under-20s and now signing this new deal. It means everything to commit my future here. “I think my journey here so far has been great. Ups and downs but the downs make you stronger and the staff here have helped me through them to make me better. I can’t wait to keep improving with them and to see what else I can do next season. “It’s an exciting time to be here, with the new stadium coming, and it would be a dream come true to play there one day in the future. “Next season I’d like to get some first-team experience, whether that’s here at Everton or going out on loan but that would be a good step for me.” Reader Comments (13) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 27/06/2024 at 20:57:10 The club website says he's an England Youth International, which I thought we didn't do any more?Still, he has the second most U21 appearances for last season behind Jenson Metcalfe and has looked okay (none of them have looked outstanding) so hopefully he can make the next step up to training with the first team. Brent Stephens 2 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:03:21 His pace and keenness to get forward are big pluses. Not shy in a tackle either. Wish I knew if he’s going to make it, though. Tony Abrahams 3 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:12:31 If you knew that Brent, you would be employed by a professional football club, somewhere mate!He said he wants to go and get the experience of playing some first team football, next season, (either at Everton, or on loan) so hopefully this happens for him, because it will definitely be better than playing under 21’s football, imo. Robert Tressell 4 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:14:34 Michael he has 1 appearance for England U16s in October 2019. Nothing since then. Kieran Kinsella 5 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:18:09 MichaelNow instead of "youth team" they used that term to cover all the teams from under 16 to under 20. Evidently Roman is presently in the under 20 team for England. Although the under 20s are now called the "elite" while the others just have numeric titles. Tony Abrahams 6 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:21:33 So he his already aged twenty, Robert?I’ve just checked and he’s not twenty until Boxing Day, but he still needs to get out on loan, and hopefully gain from the experience of playing competitive men’s football. Paul Birmingham 7 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:21:47 I rate the lad when watching the u21s, the last couple of seasons. Interesting the lads released, at the end of last season. This could be a spur to drive on and prove a point to EvertonBelief, and I hope he makes the grade.Hopefully very soon a new era starts for Everton FC.Hopefully a football club that will be properly managed and ran professionally off the park. UTFTs! Kieran Kinsella 8 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:22:00 RobertHe came on as a sub for the "elite" last week v Ireland (in Croatia) and against Sweden a few days earlier. Kieran Kinsella 9 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:22:34 Funnily enough he came on for Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri son of Danny. Peter Mills 10 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:34:39 Tony#6 - what level of football would you suggest? Robert Tressell 11 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:38:41 I'm just going off Transfermarkt Kieran. No record of other appearances for England. It says he was 14 when he made his England u16 appearance - 2-1 win against Scotland. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:42:43 Peter # 10, Tony may have other views but generally a future Prem First Team player would need to be getting Championship level loan at least age 19/20. Tony Abrahams 13 Posted 27/06/2024 at 21:44:52 Hopefully league one or two Peter, because Premier league clubs seem very reluctant to loan out their players any lower than this, which doesn’t help clubs like Marine!He likes a tackle apparently, so he should relish playing real competitive football, which is surely the best place for any young player to learn?I wonder what happens to Jenson Metcalfe this season, because he has shown quite a bit of talent in the younger age groups, so if he can adapt to the physical side of the game, (didn’t he play for Duncan Ferguson, last season?) then hopefully he’s another young player who can come through. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb