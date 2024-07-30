Season › 2024-25 › News Everton unveil new 2024-25 away kit inspired by floodlit Goodison nights Michael Kenrick 30/07/2024 15comments | Jump to last Everton launched the new away kit today, an all black number with yellow trim and detail that takes its inspiration from games under the lights at the Grand Old Lady. The new second strip features the simplified ‘tower’ crest that was limited to the third kit last season and will make its debut at Coventry City tonight in the Club's latest pre-season friendly. A club statement describing the thinking behind the new strip reads: “From the 1985 European Cup-Winners’ Cup semi-final against Bayern Munich, to a bullet Duncan Ferguson header against Manchester United that shook the Gwladys Street and last season’s unforgettable 2-0 derby win over Liverpool, a floodlit Goodison has time and again provided the stage for some of the most iconic moments in Everton history. Article continues below video content "And imitating light through a contemporary geometric pattern, eye-catching yellow collar and sock trims, and a bold yellow Prince Rupert's Tower icon, the away offering is the latest in a series of Castore kits for 2024-25 that find different ways of paying homage to the Grand Old Lady in the stadium’s final season. "The accompanying away goalkeeper strip – designed with short-sleeves – is a vibrant turquoise, with a striking beige and green pattern and matching turquoise shorts and socks." It is available for purchase online at evertondirect.com from today and in store at Everton One and Everton Two from Thursday, 1 August. Reader Comments (15) Danny O'Neill 1 Posted 30/07/2024 at 11:25:11 I've heard that about the new kit supplier Tony, that the quality isn't great.I'll have a walk past the new stadium when I'm up for the Roma match. Steve Brown 2 Posted 30/07/2024 at 11:39:53 Tony, my son works in the sportswear industry and Castore are pretty notorious for the poor quality of their products.His company has won the ISPO Award for innovation in the sporting industry so Castore have been trying to arrange a meeting with them to try to get access to their product technology. They were told to do one. Soren Moyer 3 Posted 30/07/2024 at 13:37:23 I like it. Finally a jersey with character. Lyndon Lloyd 4 Posted 30/07/2024 at 13:49:19 I posted this on Twitter and repeat it here: The Everton jersey — home, away or third option — should have the Everton crest on it, particularly in this age of the global game. We went through enough drama in 2013 getting it back to something worthy of the club after all. For me, that simplified tower has no personality but I've always liked the all black change strips. Tom Bowers 5 Posted 30/07/2024 at 13:51:46 Not sure I like it. Looks like charcoal grey but I suppose it don't matter as long as the results are good. Rob Williamson 6 Posted 30/07/2024 at 13:55:32 Overall it looks ok but I think the (what looks like ) printed tower looks cheap and tacky. Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 30/07/2024 at 13:56:46 Technology to make a football shirt?. You just need material and a needle and thread. Simple. John Graham 8 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:06:07 Awful design with absolutely no character and does not in any way depict Prince Ruperts Tower.This is not just a drastic mess up by Castor, but also whoever signed it off in Everton marketing.Surely they can see it's a massive part of our heritage and should never be displayed as a misshapen arrow.Let's hope there is an immediate apology and U turn. Brian Williams 9 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:10:39 Looks really good! Matt Byrne 10 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:18:20 Lyndon has it spot on at 4. There should be a proper badge. A black away kit looks great but a neater trim with white or navy blue would be better than the yellow. Eric Myles 11 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:20:11 Paul #7, you Luddite ! Christine Foster 12 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:22:22 Lyndon, 10 years ago it was rejected when the badge was changed with 22,000 fans calling for the more traditional design. No consultation this time, so why has it now been done so again? The dab of yellow bears no resemblance to the tower, or the club in any way. It has no significance or class, if it ain't broke, don't fix it! Dennis Stevens 13 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:30:29 I really like the simplified tower design - but not for use on kits. Great for leisure wear as subtle nod to the famous tower, but the actual kits should have the proper badge on them. Alan J Thompson 14 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:41:52 Not to my liking and looks like the idea of somebody with no taste but it would make little difference provided we only use it when there is a clash with the Royal Blue and not every away game.Reminds me of a team I once helped out who played in white shirts because everybody had one of some sort or other. Liam Mogan 15 Posted 30/07/2024 at 14:42:27 Castore products are low quality. Awful stuff.The tower 'badge' has been used on the 3rd kit the last 2 years. Now it's appeared on the 2nd kit. The dilution of tradition, hoping no one notices. Imo a cost saving exercise. Much less expensive than a proper crest to produce. Stinks of Castore's low quality/high price strategy.