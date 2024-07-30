30/07/2024

Everton launched the new away kit today, an all black number with yellow trim and detail that takes its inspiration from games under the lights at the Grand Old Lady.

The new second strip features the simplified ‘tower’ crest that was limited to the third kit last season and will make its debut at Coventry City tonight in the Club's latest pre-season friendly.

A club statement describing the thinking behind the new strip reads:

“From the 1985 European Cup-Winners’ Cup semi-final against Bayern Munich, to a bullet Duncan Ferguson header against Manchester United that shook the Gwladys Street and last season’s unforgettable 2-0 derby win over Liverpool, a floodlit Goodison has time and again provided the stage for some of the most iconic moments in Everton history.

"And imitating light through a contemporary geometric pattern, eye-catching yellow collar and sock trims, and a bold yellow Prince Rupert's Tower icon, the away offering is the latest in a series of Castore kits for 2024-25 that find different ways of paying homage to the Grand Old Lady in the stadium’s final season.

"The accompanying away goalkeeper strip – designed with short-sleeves – is a vibrant turquoise, with a striking beige and green pattern and matching turquoise shorts and socks."

It is available for purchase online at evertondirect.com from today and in store at Everton One and Everton Two from Thursday, 1 August.

