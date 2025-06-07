Season › 2024-25 › News Thelwell set to reunite with Conor Coady at Rangers Ross Pilcher, Daily Record 07/06/2025 9comments | Jump to last Kevin Thelwell could be reunited with Conor Coady at Rangers after turning down the chance to sign him permanently at Everton. Coady still has a year left on his Leicester City contract but faces an uncertain future with the Foxes following their relegation from the Premier League and no concrete decision yet made on whether Ruud van Nistelrooy will still be in charge for their return to the Championship. Thelwell, who will be heavily involved in any deal to bring Coady to Ibrox, knows the player well after he spent a year on loan at Everton from Wolves, playing the 2022-23 season at Goodison. The defender was a popular figure on his native Merseyside and fans were keen to see the option to make the deal permanent taken up by the Toffees. However, they opted against doing a deal and Coady returned to Wolves, who sold him to Leicester that summer for a fee of £7.5M. And Thelwell, now sporting director at Ibrox after joining from Everton last week, told the Training Ground Guru podcast why he made the call not to sign Coady 2 years ago. “If we go back in time, Yerry Mina hadn’t played a lot, but he finished the season strongly and played a big part in helping us stay up. We could have easily added another year on his contract,” Thelwell said. “Coady came in the building and was a fantastic professional. It would have been very easy for us to sign Conor permanently for a low price, but we decided against that on the back of holding the door open for Jarrad [Branthwaite].” From an original report at the Daily Record Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Andrew Ellams 1 Posted 07/06/2025 at 13:49:12 Is our own summer really this slow? Peter Hodgson 2 Posted 07/06/2025 at 13:51:35 What have Thelwell and Coady got to do with Everton today?This forum is getting worse by the day. Michael Kenrick Editorial Team 3 Posted 07/06/2025 at 14:02:58 We've always tracked former players — you may have heard the saying "Once a Blue…" [I'll let you complete it in your own time.]Plus the Thelwell connection is obvious. And there's the reason given that he didn't sign Coady when they were at Everton. Of course you knew that already, no doubt. But others, perhaps less so. Well, I thought it was interesting... I thought it might make a brief change from the clickbait crap about who we are not signing. But, if you say so… they're dead to me. Rob Halligan 4 Posted 07/06/2025 at 14:12:13 Peter, you can always submit a thread about anything to do with Everton, and then we can all comment on it. Go on, have a go, it’s dead easy. Raymond Fox 5 Posted 07/06/2025 at 14:17:15 I thought at the time it was a pity he wasn't signed.A good player to have in and around the squad. Rob Halligan 6 Posted 07/06/2025 at 14:21:55 Raymond, had we signed Coady permanently, would we have then signed O’Brien? Danny O'Neill 7 Posted 07/06/2025 at 14:24:52 He played for Everton. Thelwell was part of the management team and board.They have links and associations with Everton. We'd have to have to stop talking about all former players and managers on that principle Peter.I think this is a good move for Coady at his stage of his career.I wonder if Thelwell will look to try and bring in one or two of our U21s on loan?He didn't do too bad by us taking Branthwaite to PSV. Brian Williams 8 Posted 07/06/2025 at 14:26:18 Peter#2Improve it Peter, submit an article mate. Christy Ring 9 Posted 07/06/2025 at 14:34:05 I always find it interesting checking out how our former players are doing, and isn’t Coady an Everton fan now. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb