Dominic Calvert-Lewin is headed for the exit door after “contract talks stalled with no breakthrough expected,” according to Mark Douglas of The i Paper.

On Monday, a statement from Everton on the club website said that they are continuing to liaise with both his and Michael Keane’s representatives over a new deal. However, those negotiations proved unsuccessful and it has been assumed by all parties that Calvert-Lewin will leave the Toffees once his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 28-year-old joined Everton from Sheffield United for £1.5m in 2016 and has scored 71 goals and registered 22 assists in 273 appearances across all competitions.

“There has been some interest from Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in recent months, while Newcastle United made an approach to sign him last year. At 28, Calvert-Lewin wants to play European football and would be open to opportunities overseas,” Douglas said in The i Paper report.

“There was a feeling inside Everton that Calvert-Lewin, who was offered a new deal before the Friedkin Group completed their takeover in December, might be edging towards recommitting to the club after his representatives spoke to David Moyes again at the end of April.

“But those discussions did not lead to a breakthrough and his exit will quicken the pace of Everton’s summer revolution.”

As a result of his departure, the signing of a frontline striker will take top priority for the club’s summer transfer plans. The Blues unsuccessfully tried to rope in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town before he opted for Chelsea.

The report also added that Michael Keane is “also expected to leave” and Everton are eyeing a huge overhaul of players given the number of players leaving this summer.

The Blues have already confirmed the departures of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay who will leave the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom, Jack Harrison and Armando Broja are set to return to their respective clubs following the end of their loan spells.

