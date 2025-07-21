21/07/2025





Everton’s new goalkeeper Mark Travers made a strong impression in his debut match. Although the Blues lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in their second pre-season friendly at Ewood Park, the scoreline could’ve been worse had it not been for Travers.

Signed from AFC Bournemouth on a four-year deal, he is clear that he has not come to Merseyside to sit on the bench. While it will be a difficult challenge to displace the incumbent Jordan Pickford, who has made 107 consecutive Premier League fixtures since October 2022, Travers has joined Everton to compete with the England number one.

“Jordan has been very good. He’s had a really good stint at Everton and the amount of games he’s played and the level for both club and country has been very high,” he said after the match against Blackburn Rovers.

“So, it will be great to work alongside him. I’m coming in here to push and compete with him, and everyone wants to be on the pitch and everyone has that ambition. I’m just excited to come into this new environment and push and work as hard as we can together.

“We’ve trained together all week. He’s been really good and it’s been good to get to know him. I’m looking forward to working alongside him now.

“I think as a goalkeeper, you’re never fully happy with your game. You’re constantly adapting and learning, trying to do your best and, of course, we’ll pick up things off each other and push each other every day in training.”

The Republic of Ireland international has been welcomed warmly by his compatriots Jake O’Brien and captain Seamus Coleman. O’Brien started alongside Travers at Ewood Park and alongside Coleman, is helping the 26-year-old find his feet in a new dressing room.

“The two boys, Seamus and Jake have definitely helped me to settle in. Seamus is a legend for Everton and Ireland so he’s the perfect example to follow and I’m really excited and looking forward to working with the boys at club level as well.

“It’s such a big change coming up here, but I’ve really enjoyed it. The lads and all the staff have made it so easy for me and have welcomed me, so I’m really excited after the first week and I’m looking forward to a lot more to come.”

Travers made 82 appearances for Bournemouth since making his first-team debut in 2017. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and played 17 matches for the Championship side.

Once Everton came calling during this transfer window, Travers says the decision was easy to make. “I think the size of the club and the passion of the fans, plus the ambition and the way they’re going, it’s a huge thing for me. It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I wanted to come up here and test myself. To be in the Premier League, against the best players in the world, I think this will be the best opportunity to bring my game on as well.

“Absolutely, I felt that ambition speaking to the manager, and with the new stadium and how passionate the fanbase is. I really wanted to test myself, and bring on my game as much as I can and Everton was definitely the right step for me.”

Following two fixtures against Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers, Everton will jet off to the United States to compete in the Premier League Summer Series. Before they take on West Ham United and Manchester United in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively, Travers will face his former teammates as the Toffees prepare for a clash against Bournemouth at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

