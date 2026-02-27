Michael Kenrick 27/02/2026 6comments  |  Jump to last
Southampton U21s 2 - 2 Everton U21s

Despite taking an early lead at Southampton's Staplewood Training Ground at lunchtime on Friday, Everton U21s were trailing for most of the second half before Reece Welch got a tying goal in added time. 

Everton had taken the lead after just 10 minutes when 17-year-old Demi Akarakiri fired from close range to score his second goal in his last two games.

But the home side got an equaliser, then a go-ahead goal that looked like it had sealed a win until Reece Welch popped up after 92 minutes to head home a Francis Gomez corner and earn a point for the travelling young blues   

Everton U21s:  Lukjanciks, Samuels-Smith (85' Davis), Van Schoor, Welch, Thomas,  Bates, (52' Olayiwola), Boakye (75' Loney), Gomez, Ebere (75' Pita), Akarakiri, Graham.

Subs not Used: Patrick.

 

Reader Comments (6)

Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:36:48
Uh-oh... Braiden Graham is hitting a bit of a dry patch.

Maybe the negative incentive Moyes gave him has gone to his head?

Dale Self
2 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:45:54
Reece Welch makes it happen! Sign him damnit!
Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:02:33
What negative incentive?
John Collins
4 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:19:49
"Improve" -- Moyes's answer when asked about what the majority of the young players need to do to get a start.

I'd imagine Braiden has been told the same.

Mike Oates
5 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:00:46
Moyes stated that Graham was far too young and didn't have the physical power to be considered for the first team -- lovely hey!!!
Alan J Thompson
6 Posted 28/02/2026 at 05:48:42
A header from a 92nd minute corner.

Anyone know how many players we had on the goal line marking their keeper?

