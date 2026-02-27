Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton U21s snatch a draw at The Saints
Southampton U21s 2 - 2 Everton U21s
Despite taking an early lead at Southampton's Staplewood Training Ground at lunchtime on Friday, Everton U21s were trailing for most of the second half before Reece Welch got a tying goal in added time.
Everton had taken the lead after just 10 minutes when 17-year-old Demi Akarakiri fired from close range to score his second goal in his last two games.
But the home side got an equaliser, then a go-ahead goal that looked like it had sealed a win until Reece Welch popped up after 92 minutes to head home a Francis Gomez corner and earn a point for the travelling young blues
Everton U21s: Lukjanciks, Samuels-Smith (85' Davis), Van Schoor, Welch, Thomas, Bates, (52' Olayiwola), Boakye (75' Loney), Gomez, Ebere (75' Pita), Akarakiri, Graham.
Subs not Used: Patrick.
