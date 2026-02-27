27/02/2026

Southampton U21s 2 - 2 Everton U21s





Despite taking an early lead at Southampton's Staplewood Training Ground at lunchtime on Friday, Everton U21s were trailing for most of the second half before Reece Welch got a tying goal in added time.

Everton had taken the lead after just 10 minutes when 17-year-old Demi Akarakiri fired from close range to score his second goal in his last two games.

But the home side got an equaliser, then a go-ahead goal that looked like it had sealed a win until Reece Welch popped up after 92 minutes to head home a Francis Gomez corner and earn a point for the travelling young blues

Everton U21s: Lukjanciks, Samuels-Smith (85' Davis), Van Schoor, Welch, Thomas, Bates, (52' Olayiwola), Boakye (75' Loney), Gomez, Ebere (75' Pita), Akarakiri, Graham.

Subs not Used: Patrick.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb