Newcastle United vs Everton: Preview, Predicted Lineups and Where to Watch
Everton travel to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Toffees are bidding to bounce back from successive setbacks against Bournemouth and Manchester United on home soil, but can take encouragement from an impressive away record this season. Just three teams - Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa have won more Premier League points on the road than Everton in 2025-26.
Everton began the Premier League weekend ninth in the table, two places and a point above Saturday’s opponents.
Newcastle United head into this one buoyed by progress in the Champions League, where a midweek win over Qarabag secured a place in the last 16.
After a 6-1 win in the first leg, in which Anthony Gordon scored four goals, a rotated team secured a second-leg win over the Azerbaijani outfit on Tuesday night.
Everton have lost just one of the last five meetings with Newcastle, which includes a 1-0 success at St James’ Park on the final day of last season. However, memories remain fresh of a humbling home defeat to the Magpies at Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier this campaign.
The fixture kickstarts an important run of games for Everton. After facing Newcastle, the Toffees take on Burnley, before a run of four consecutive games against teams currently in the Premier League’s top seven.
Newcastle United vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI
Everton Team News
Jake O’Brien is available again after serving a one-match suspension for Monday’s defeat to Manchester United. The Irishman was banned after a straight red card at Bournemouth but will return to the squad this weekend.
David Moyes remains without Jack Grealish, whose season is over due to a foot injury. The loanee has undergone surgery and will not feature again this season.
Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz was a late withdrawal ahead of the Manchester United loss, and Moyes has confirmed the midfielder will face ‘weeks’ on the sidelines. Back-up goalkeeper Mark Travers is also nursing a finger complaint.
Everton predicted starting lineup: Jordan Pickford (GK), Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George.
Newcastle United vs Everton - Form Guide
Newcastle: W-W-W-L-W
Everton: D-D-W-L-L
When is Newcastle vs Everton
Newcastle United host Everton at St James’ Park on Saturday, 28 February. Kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT.
Where to Watch Newcastle vs Everton
The Premier League contest between Newcastle and Everton will not be broadcast live in the UK. The ToffeeWeb Live Forum will be open for those eager for real-time updates and discussion.
Editorial Team
George won't start.
Moyes is so conservative with his team selection, but he has to start Branthwaite at centre-back, and drop Gueye and Iroegbunam, play Armstrong in midfield and George on the wing.
But, knowing his stubbornness, I can't see it happening.
I have been largely complimentary of Moyes until recently -- his line-ups and unnecessary changes have befuddled me somewhat!
My main criticism of Moyes in his first incarnation is the same now -- not utilising the squad to its full potential, being overly conservative when he has some really decent creative players and potential line-ups at his disposal!
Hey, but what do I know!?
You will get your wish mate; he won't play 3 centre-backs...
He will play 4!
''Hoping that the team doesn't go all Walter Smith (again) and pick 4 centre-backs.''
That was my take too!
Yes. I wonder who he gave that too?
Drop Gana Gueye -- hes forgotten he's a defensive midfielder to protect the back line, not expose it. And tell Keane he's not Messi.
11 Posted 26/02/2026 at 23:53:46
My point of view is that we should only ever play two (unless he confounds us all and goes 3-5-2). Having said that, I think the two picked should depend on the opposition.
Against teams like Man City and Arsenal, who play their way out from the back, forcing us into our own penalty area, it should be Keane and Branthwaite.
Against teams like Man Utd and Newcastle Utd, who are good on the break, it should be O'Brien and Branthwaite.
We should never have two in the box when we get a corner. Branthwaite should always stay back because I think O'Brien and Keane are better in the opposition box than him and he is the fastest of the three.
Having said all that here, is my weekly exercise in futility for the Barcodes:-
Pickford
Patterson, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko
Garner, Dewsbury-Hall
Ndiaye, Armstrong, George
Beto.
I'm not sure who was up front but we played with speed, flair and irresistible aggression and won 4 - 1.
I wonder who the manager was? I think it was Baines standing in but that's a bit fuzzy. Pity I had to wake up.
Pickford
Patterson O'Brien Branthwaite Mykolenko
Garner Dewsbury-Hall Armstrong
Ndiaye Barry George
But no chance of that. And that's me being conservative. I'd love to see more of Rohl, Aznou, Alcaraz and Dibling before the season peters out meaninglessly.
Whatever people thought about Calvert-Lewin, I don't think we are as strong at centre-forward, and we have also missed Brainthwaite for a large part of the season. But it's the manager who picks the team and the formation, and he's the one getting a lot of credit from the so-called experts who must think that our god-awful football is once again down to David having a very limited squad of players.
I might be wrong but I genuinely think it's our manager who is the limited one. But, for all his limitations, he definitely knows how to get enough results to keep his team well away from the bottom end of the table.
17 Posted 27/02/2026 at 08:00:53
I'd love to ask Neville and Carragher if they would have Moyes back at Man Utd or replacing Slot at Liverpool. I'd be very shocked if they said Yes.
But plucky old Everton deserve a mid-table manager. It's patronising at best. They want to keep us in our place so we aren't a threat.
And yes, Moyes is great at squeezing enough out of his core players, but also great at making prospects seem average.
Temper ambition, be grateful you aren't in a relegation fight, Moyes knows best.
I think there is a very real possibility that he will go with all four centre-backs tomorrow and I would not be in the least surprised if he manages to stop Newcastle playing.
This is how we do it.
19 Posted 27/02/2026 at 08:53:06
Shite football at home in particular. A manager who thinks he can get away with too little information. A side he picks that will never be able to high press. Two shite strikers.
Owners who on the pitch have completely let us down. GIVE US SOME FUCKING PASSION. PLAY ERM 'BEAUTIFUL FOOTBALL'.
I would kill for us to play football like Motherwell. And that dreary walk along an unreconstructed Dock Road in wind and rain. Just give us football we can be happy about, Moyes.
20 Posted 27/02/2026 at 08:55:46
Home form, Mr Molloy?
21 Posted 27/02/2026 at 09:03:24
You are right, mate. These media people advocating Moyes for doing a great job? Do they all think he took the job last week?
14 months he has been back. Has he made any progress in improving our football style of play?
22 Posted 27/02/2026 at 09:36:48
23 Posted 27/02/2026 at 09:40:14
They are both fully aware of the danger we would present to their clubs if we ever get our act together/
24 Posted 27/02/2026 at 09:58:06
On the other hand, if we had a go, who knows??? We are currently 3 points behind a European spot.
25 Posted 27/02/2026 at 10:02:45
I've not been to every game at Bramley-Moore Dock (my record is won 3, lost 4) but being the sad, optimistic auld fuck that I am, I've enjoyed every minute of the walk to the match.
It's the walk back that is killing my soul. No more home games for me this season -- no more "same old, same old".
I'm not cured of Everton, but I'm not throwing away anymore money this season.
26 Posted 27/02/2026 at 10:10:07
Also, his main centre-back has been injured for most of the season, and I still don't understand why he played him at left-back against Man Utd.
Last season, he quickly got us away from relegation -- quicker than anyone could have imagined. This season, we are sitting in 9th place with just 9 games left.
The results at Hill Dickinson Stadium have been poor but starting off in a new stadium has been difficult for many teams. He has also had one of his most influential players missing for the last few games, and he will miss the rest of the season.
Now, unlike most of Moyes's critics who never name the man who should replace him, if (and it's a big 'if') they sack Moyes, then the only option I would love as his replacement would be Ariola. The problem is, bigger and wealthier clubs than us would be after him at the end of the season.
28 Posted 27/02/2026 at 10:22:42
I've named him several times as my preference but unlike you I spell his name correctly.
It's Iraola! 'Ariola' sounds like a bit of a tit!
29 Posted 27/02/2026 at 10:31:23
Sorry 11 games left just an outside chance of the Europa League next year.
Sorry for not spelling 'Iraola' correctly. Me being a golf nut, he reminds me of Seve in looks and speech -- imagine all that going for you and being a good manager as well.
30 Posted 27/02/2026 at 10:45:24
Anyone??? Jeez, tough crowd tonight...
Anyway, I still suspect that either Aznou, Dibling, Rohl, George and even Barry have either been brought in for the next man (hopefully Iraola and not Ballesteros, Brian).
Surely they must be alarmed that the underuse of a "commodity" such as Dibling is surely undermining his value? I don't believe Moyes had "the final say" on him, Aznou, Rohl nor Barry.
31 Posted 27/02/2026 at 10:48:46
I have no problem in naming my preferred replacement -- Roberto Martinez. Some will remember I had nominated him a few days ago.
Strange as it may sound, it is now rumoured he is on the short list for the Man Utd job. Maybe I am not as daft as I think I am...
I remember the disappointment I felt when we started leaking goals at the end of his tenure... but the memory of the football we played in his first season is much stronger.
32 Posted 27/02/2026 at 11:10:56
34 Posted 27/02/2026 at 11:57:09
And also help us hold on to our better players.
35 Posted 27/02/2026 at 12:14:04
UTFT.
36 Posted 27/02/2026 at 12:37:55
He is usually not far away when he posts something like that.
37 Posted 27/02/2026 at 13:16:46
Full-backs, widemen, a couple of midfielders -- maybe? And a couple of strikers for sure.
38 Posted 27/02/2026 at 13:25:12
Nine years he's been at the club now... 33 years old, he won't be getting any faster. If he is part of the starting 11 next season, it's a low block again.
The space between the lines will remain.
39 Posted 27/02/2026 at 13:27:55
The poor home form is piling pressure on every away trip now, the home form is hindering progress made when we do get away results but, sooner or later, we will stop winning away.
Then we must quickly work out how to score goals at home and break sides down which right now looks some conundrum.
40 Posted 27/02/2026 at 13:43:40
And Brian, the dude definitely has that Seve look.
Who knows what happens tomorrow but Moyes will likely get a chance to play his preferred way.
41 Posted 27/02/2026 at 13:45:55
"I think James Garner has played really well this season. He's predominantly a midfield player, but he can play in several positions. We've had to play him at right-back at different times because we think he's as good as anybody there.
"In midfield he's been excellent. I actually believe he's getting close to being at the level to play for his country, so hopefully he can keep that up and possibly get selected."
"Jarrad Branthwaite is as comfortable at left-back as he is at centre-back. When you're a young centre-back, you often end up playing at full-back [when I'm the manager].
"Charly Alcaraz has got an injury which is probably going to keep him out for three or four weeks, we think.
"He picked up in the last minute in training on Sunday, so he was a bit unfortunate [because] he probably would have started on Monday night [against Manchester United] if he hadn't picked up the injury."
Nothing on the finger injury to reserve goalkeeper Mark Travers that has seen Fraser Barnsley recalled from his loan at Marine.
42 Posted 27/02/2026 at 13:47:36
You certainly were not in my mind when I thought about Moyes's supporters. Perhaps I used the wrong word when I said 'ambassadors'.
I was referring to the people who have flooded these pages with a catalogue of stats and excuses. That said, you do come across as somebody who thinks you are being positive by supporting this relentless negativity -- you have previous for that.
Personally, I think the most negative fans are those who defend negativity. While others are screaming out that they want more, the self-proclaimed "glass half-full" crew are sending a clear message to everyone concerned at the club that they are perfectly happy with how things are going.
I know one thing: you people who keep apologising for Moyes all have one thing in common. You clearly don't believe what he tells you.
The guy has twice now spelt it out as clearly as he can that he has final say on who comes and who goes. Yet you keep trying to distance him from the signings that so far have not worked out.
"Allegedly"??? Short of drawing pictures, I don't know how he could have made it any clearer.
43 Posted 27/02/2026 at 14:15:59
44 Posted 27/02/2026 at 14:18:25
He may have said "ah gwan then" but I don't believe he played even a significant part in bringing them in.
As for them not working out -- I do believe he's played a major part in that. Neither Dibling nor Aznou (nor Rohl) have been given a good enough run to give them a chance.
45 Posted 27/02/2026 at 14:18:56
"Some are close, some are not so close," he said. "We're trying to keep our ambitions going and see if we can be near the top and stay in the top half of the league. If we're lucky we may have a chance of making Europe, so I want to play the players who have the best chance of getting us those results."
When asked what the trio needed to do to push themselves into first team reckoning, he added: "Improve."
46 Posted 27/02/2026 at 14:21:40
Why do you think Moyes would state, in interview, that he had the final say on all outgoing and incoming transfers... if he doesn't???
47 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:01:48
don't believe everything I see in the media and I don't believe that.
Do you really believe Moyes signed Dibling and Aznou? Why?
48 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:05:39
I still can't fathom how Roh,l who had his best performance this season against Villa, hasn't seen a minute since.
50 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:07:37
I don't know how true it is, but doing the rounds is that Rohl went to Germany for his recent treatment without telling the club.
Sounds a bit far-fetched, tbh.
51 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:11:02
He's also been a liar in his go with us, so who knows? I wouldn't trust him as far as I could throw him.
52 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:12:24
TFG's preference is for young talent to pay back and make a profit over the longer term. Moyes's preference is for short-term experience to hit the ground running. The compromise is a bit of both and Moyes signs off on this.
The experienced heads have to make an immediate difference (Dewsbury-Hall and Grealish do that). The potential talent needs to step up on a sensible time scale. Getting this right is highly productive; getting it wrong, especially when the potential is not cheap (Dibling) really hurts.
All transfers/ loans are critical given limited transfer funds.
Recruitment, quality of, will make or break us. I hope we've got the right team.
53 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:21:50
I am very rapidly losing patience (in fact at least 90% gone already) and if Moyes continues to be so obstinate and defensive, then I join with others who say "Time to go".
54 Posted 27/02/2026 at 15:25:31
The points squandered at home to West Ham, Spurs, Newcastle, Brentford, Wolves, Leeds and Bournemouth (3 points from 21 available) mean we now have to go to Newcastle, Arsenal and Brentford and get results. At the same time we will be facing Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City at home.
The only clearly winnable games in the next 2 months are Burnley home and West Ham away.
Based on his press conference today, Moyes remains reluctant to admit to any errors over the last 3 months despite the outcome speaking for itself. He just doubles-down on his selection of a core of players regardless of their form and shoe-horning them into the team out of position.
Confidence, stubborness or is he simply a bit dim-witted?
55 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:08:04
He also reported that Barry is carrying a shoulder injury and will have an op at the end of the season.
And that he promised Patterson a run if O’Brien wasn’t available but rogued on it. Patterson isn’t happy as he wanted a loan out if he wasn’t going to get a game as he wants to get in the Scottish World Cup squad.
We’ve been linked again with Delap but we’ve heard his attitude at Chelsea stinks.
And we’re aware that Ndiaye is being coveted but we’ve got 3 years signed up. We’re “monitoring” the situation, ie, waiting to see if his agent agitates things.
Keane is being offered another year and we may be off to Japan for a summer tour.
56 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:17:38
He gets a lot right The Bobble. Have to wait and see how much of it is right.
The Rohl one makes a bit of sense, he had a good game and hasn't been on the pitch since if memory serves. Also the shoulder injury to Barry.
57 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:20:55
So is Everton in on this trend? Well, TFG has retained US commercial agency Range Sports to line up a new shirt sponsor for next season. However, the club has not announced a US Chief Commercial Officer or Director. TFG has its own Houston-based marketing operation for its $11 billion/year Toyota business, and US car operations do lots of cross-sponsorships, so perhaps they run everything from in-house. It'll be interesting to see who winds up buying the front of our shirts.
58 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:21:50
59 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:30:19
Anyhows, I missed Moyes presser. Any clues as to who he’ll play tomorrow??
60 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:31:40
You?
61 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:34:01
We don't yet know the figures the club are working on re transfer budget.
In your opinion, do you think the owners will spend the full 85%, of whatever the figure is, on transfers?
62 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:35:35
I point out that both Armstrong and George, equally young, walked right into the 11 after Moyes got a look at them in practice.
He's an old-fashioned hardass, our Davey -- Tim Cahill's book had some good insights -- and for him it may all just come down to a belief that players must earn their opportunities.
63 Posted 27/02/2026 at 16:40:48
And yes, I'm guessing a Japan tour would have a lot to do with Toyota. TFG could see a rich marketing opportunity for Everton in Japan, perhaps leveraging the mighty Toyota marketing machine to move it forward.
64 Posted 27/02/2026 at 17:13:38
With Dibling, it’s different. You don’t pay £40m and not give the guy a fair crack. If it’s a confidence thing play him in the u21s.
But don’t just sit him on the bench to stew. Mcneils attitude stunk in the games he played before January but he still got in the next game.
Maybe not tomorrow, but games like Burnley next week, are when Dibling should be given a look. Maybe he will. Let’s see.
But the less he plays the less he’s worth. To us and in the transfer market.
65 Posted 27/02/2026 at 17:16:13
66 Posted 27/02/2026 at 17:27:38
Whether he's happy about them or would prefer different players is by the by. Nearly all managers live under such conditions.
You cant just pick and choose which ones you give him credit for. Otherwise there is no accountability (Moyes would love that - blame everyone but himself)
67 Posted 27/02/2026 at 18:01:54
Possibly mate.
The only position i'm not sure of is who plays right back.
It will either be O'Brien and Garner in for Tim or same again imo.
I'd have a decent wager the only player in the squad with real pace of the mark does not start tomorrow
68 Posted 27/02/2026 at 18:12:06
Maybe he should have drawn some pictures too
69 Posted 27/02/2026 at 18:12:23
70 Posted 27/02/2026 at 18:18:37
71 Posted 27/02/2026 at 18:23:46
72 Posted 27/02/2026 at 18:26:31
Too convenient to say Alacaraz 'probably' would have started. An attempt to muddy the waters on his selection on Monday.
73 Posted 27/02/2026 at 18:36:24
Moyes "he probably would have started"
He didn't know his team the day before a game?
74 Posted 27/02/2026 at 19:28:04
Why wouldn't he have started Alcaraz?
Over tim? I see it as perfectly reasonable.
He's right what he's says about Garner.
He's as good ( if not better ) than any RB options we have.
I don't agree Jarred is as comfortable at LB though, that's definitely not where he's most comfortable or affective.
I'd like to see
Pickford
Myko, jarred, Keane Garner.
Rohl, kdh, Armstrong
Ndiaye, Barry, George.
Round pegs, round holes and all that !!!
75 Posted 27/02/2026 at 19:48:44
One of the things that really bugs me about Moyes is that he does not answer questions or throws out a one-word answer that is utterly fuzzy and grey.
76 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:02:08
Southall, Stevens, Mountfield, Radcliffe, Van De how, Reid,
Bracewell, Steven, Sheedy, Sharp, Gray.
What a difference 40 years make
Mind you, the moaners on here, would still have a go at them.
77 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:05:58
78 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:14:36
79 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:22:39
80 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:22:42
I'm afraid I gave you a bum steer, unintentionally, about Barnsley coming back from his loan at Marine, it was George Pickford who has been recalled from Southport.
Sorry about that, if it is any consolation I also believe Moyes was telling porkies about Alcaraz probably playing against United — he hadn't picked him to start for quite a few games before this and he hasn't got a conscience about giving players a fair crack of the whip.
81 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:39:44
Jake in for Tim and Jimmy moves to midfield. Otherwise, as you were.
82 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:49:29
83 Posted 27/02/2026 at 20:59:47
Fantastic couple of years!
85 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:06:59
I'd have a decent bet the majority of the Moyes backers didn't see that team play.
86 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:24:36
I am convinced that you are right. I can sort of understand why a good number of our under-40s might have a sunnier view of Moyes as he has been such an important part of their coming of age.
Mind you, in the same vein, I will absolutely defend Gordon Lee against anyone.
87 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:24:37
Whatever about claiming we squandered points at home games saying it for the games against Spurs, Newcastle and Brentford is stretching it. We were well and truly outplayed in those games whereas you let out the Arsenal game where we did squander points due to a moment of madness by O'Brien.
TW is now becoming a boring site full of the same old participants peddling the same old cases for and against Moyes. I logged in to a piece a week ago where the discussions were totally about football but it took only 6 posts before the thread came all about Moyes.
There is no balanced debate anymore just the same people making the same old tired argument which won't change anything. We will have Moyes at least till the end of the season; after that we will get some indication of the ambitions TFG have for the club.
89 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:24:44
I can't stand Shearer and his barcode supporters and I think it's too big an opportunity for them to leap frog us with a win -- Gordon will definitely be up for it and Tarkowski will be on "VAR watch" guaranteed.
Moyes won't change much -- he will be preaching his "don't lose it" philosophy right up to kick off. Even so and as always -- hoping for the best. COYB.
90 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:30:55
Kendall was fortunate to survive the "Kendall Now Out Brigade"s
91 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:35:34
Count how many times they actually pass the ball to a team mate. It's more they don't than do.
92 Posted 27/02/2026 at 21:55:23
If you are going, avoid Bigg Market, Percey Street and Strawberry pub by the ground if we win.
Despite habit, they don't lose happily but cool folk by Monday!
93 Posted 27/02/2026 at 22:32:21
Seems George Pickford has now resumed his loan at Stockport County following the recall... suggesting we might see Travers reinstated to the bench.
94 Posted 27/02/2026 at 22:50:38
Moyes is the main reason. He plods on with the same strategy and will never change.
We started with a loss at Leeds after Moyes started with Grealish on the bench. We then picked up some decent wins mainly because Grealish, Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall got things together for a while but they dodged a few bullets along the way.
The hope that Barry would get better never materialized and then the loss of Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall along with the other two at Afcon did not help matters.
He will no doubt start Jake O’Brien at right-back again and as usual start Gana despite him being unimpressive since returning from Afcon.
He may start the new loanee as there is no point him sitting on the bench. We need an injection of pace going forward as someone needs to support Barry and Ndiaye.
Goals win games and our lack thereof this season is alarming.
As long as we don't score, it's hard to see where the points are coming from in the remaining games – even the Burnley encounter next week.
I hope the bosses are actively sounding out potential new managers for next season, along with few new attacking players.
95 Posted 27/02/2026 at 23:44:57
That would be the same Gordon Lee who preferred Jim Pearson to Duncan Mackenzie!
96 Posted 28/02/2026 at 00:34:20
Gamble? Maybe but worth a try. Can't do any worse than Beto and Barry, can he???
97 Posted 28/02/2026 at 01:00:31
I think that DM scored one or two goals less than Pearson who played twice as many games.
98 Posted 28/02/2026 at 01:05:25
The real reason you have taken a break in posting is to avoid having to rationalise away the appalling home results – it must be an increasingly difficult task to find the right words. I assume the same applies to some other notable absences,
Nothing is more tedious to read than these endless trigger-finger excuses for the manager's latest debacle, so we are also grateful if you feel you need to creosote the fence this weekend. But, of course, you will be on here like a shot is he manages to get a result.
99 Posted 28/02/2026 at 05:12:52
Oh, and this system doesn't mean we have 85% of revenue to use on transfers as it also includes (players only?) wages and not so long ago our wage bill was reported to be about 90% of income.
Then you have to consider if transfers take priority over any share dividend, not to mention amortization.
100 Posted 28/02/2026 at 06:02:02
But, the 6(?) we lost at home were at least – here's the sad part – eminently drawable ; that’s +6 points.
How many of the draws were – for want of a better phrase – wins thrown away? 2, 3, 4? Call it 3; there's another 6 points.
Taken one at a time, there's always reason(s), or as some might call it – excuses. I blame the common denominator.
And don't even start me on the derby where we gave them, out of the goodness of our heart (some might say lack of heart), a 2-goal start.
101 Posted 28/02/2026 at 07:21:17
According to Neil Cremin, we are not wasting points at home if we lose to teams below us who play well. He fails to mention that we played badly in those defeats because that could lead to criticism of his beloved manager.
The answer for Moyes is to win games, starting with Newcastle today and Burnley at home mid-week. We'd all be delighted and he would have justification for his approach.
102 Posted 28/02/2026 at 07:24:26
103 Posted 28/02/2026 at 07:27:51
I will, when are they on??
Happy match day blues. To all who are making the trip to the North East I hope it's worth it and you have a wonderful day out!
I wish I was there.
104 Posted 28/02/2026 at 07:33:22
105 Posted 28/02/2026 at 07:55:29
106 Posted 28/02/2026 at 08:18:44
If Moyes gets the same backing do you think we will win the league in 2 years?
107 Posted 28/02/2026 at 08:57:23
Twat of a journey. Horrible City. Violent bizzies. Dirty smelly delusional fans. A lung bursting mountain to climb for a ridiculous view.
They're addicts. Wild horses wouldnt keep them away.
108 Posted 28/02/2026 at 08:59:12
I’ll have the dubious pleasure of reading the Live Forum…..🫣
109 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:06:00
Darren, Newcastle in a nutshell mate. Hideous, sorry Ged. Even the Chester-le-Street girls in their tiny minis on the quayside in December are hideous. A city without class or the culture that we have.
110 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:06:27
I’m now trying to think of the “backing” Howard got. I don’t recall us making any big money signings for that team? Lineker was an exception, wasn’t he?
As I remember it Kendall assembled a side rather than bought one.
The only backing, which is perhaps what you’re referring to, was the board sticking with him. Despite many people’s rose tinted memories of the early years, we, the fans didn’t. He was getting pelted (literally in a couple of games, with cushions)
So the answer, for me, is no - Moyes won’t win the league in two years. Not even twenty.
111 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:12:15
Moyes hasn't got the requirements to ever win a Premier League title, no matter how much money he had to spend.
Man Utd? Title winners to 7th in one season under Moyes.
112 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:17:31
Yes, we squandered points against West Ham, Wolves, Leeds and Bournemouth and Arsenal but against Spurs, Newcastle and Brentford we were outplayed.
Similarly, I'm not sure how you come up with the term “my beloved manager“. Did you not read my post?
Moyes has served his initial purpose of achieving stability. What we need now is improvement both in the squad and the manager, unless he achieves great results in the run in.
Again, more balance not bias please.
113 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:25:21
If you had asked me the same question of Howard all those years ago, my answer would have been the same -- and I was 40 years less cynical.
114 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:28:48
115 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:44:02
Just to even up the balance, we gained 6 points when we were outplayed by Brighton and Crystal Palace at home.
Also, Fulham should have been home and out of sight at half-time before we got better in the second half and got another 3 points.
So there's another 9 points to juggle with.
116 Posted 28/02/2026 at 09:44:23
117 Posted 28/02/2026 at 10:20:24
They have plenty of pace up front in Gordon, Barnes, Elanga and Wissa. I guess O'Brien will return to full-back; it will be interesting to see who makes up the rest of the back 4. Personally, I would have Keane and Branthwaite at centre-back and Mykolenko at left-back.
James Garner back in midfield will be a big plus. I hope George starts and obviously Moyes will choose Barry to lead the line. It seems young Braiden Graham isn't in anybody's thoughts... I can't think why as I always feel we are playing with 10 men when either Barry or Beto are playing.
118 Posted 28/02/2026 at 10:24:29
119 Posted 28/02/2026 at 10:35:11
Listen to Ian Snodin and Darren Griffiths on the Everton website and read the Live Forum at the same time. All wonderfully biased with the Live Forum picking a player to slate.
Last week it was Gana (unfairly imo) -- who'll get it today? Tends to be a bandwagon approach!
120 Posted 28/02/2026 at 11:16:58
I'm just a bit frustrated that all of the threads eventually end up with the same old debates. Very few constructive threads.
121 Posted 28/02/2026 at 11:46:38
Especially after their goal... and again when the ref gave that bizarre free kick.
122 Posted 28/02/2026 at 12:00:29
I fancy a sneaky 2-1 win for us.
123 Posted 28/02/2026 at 12:56:33
Come on Mr K. I'll keep saying it to you. Break free, time to fly solo like Lyndon did & create your own blue view of world of Everton.
The name is there "Everton Eternal".
I"ll take partial naming rights as part of your chief contributor network & suggesting the title!!
We should catch up via email.
124 Posted 28/02/2026 at 13:09:33
If we get outplayed at home by teams below us in the table, that is not a justification for the defeat. It simply means we played badly.
You also seem to spend a lot of time writing posts in defence of the manager, despite now saying we need an improvement on him.
125 Posted 28/02/2026 at 13:26:19
I'm not sure fan sites are the best places for "constructive threads' mate!
Whatever you do, don't go on the Live Forum!!! 🤣
126 Posted 28/02/2026 at 14:48:47
Type into the stands into google, been using it for years
127 Posted 28/02/2026 at 14:49:47
128 Posted 28/02/2026 at 14:51:30
129 Posted 28/02/2026 at 17:52:11
Interesting to see what the pre-match criticism of the team selection and the post-match comments on the result.
Liam, I rarely post on the Live Forum.
130 Posted 28/02/2026 at 18:51:39
Always good to laugh.
No doubt your good humour continues courtesy of "Dour Dave" today.
1 Posted 26/02/2026 at 17:08:11