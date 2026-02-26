26/02/2026





Everton travel to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees are bidding to bounce back from successive setbacks against Bournemouth and Manchester United on home soil, but can take encouragement from an impressive away record this season. Just three teams - Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa have won more Premier League points on the road than Everton in 2025-26.

Everton began the Premier League weekend ninth in the table, two places and a point above Saturday’s opponents.

Newcastle United head into this one buoyed by progress in the Champions League, where a midweek win over Qarabag secured a place in the last 16.

After a 6-1 win in the first leg, in which Anthony Gordon scored four goals, a rotated team secured a second-leg win over the Azerbaijani outfit on Tuesday night.

Everton have lost just one of the last five meetings with Newcastle, which includes a 1-0 success at St James’ Park on the final day of last season. However, memories remain fresh of a humbling home defeat to the Magpies at Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier this campaign.

The fixture kickstarts an important run of games for Everton. After facing Newcastle, the Toffees take on Burnley, before a run of four consecutive games against teams currently in the Premier League’s top seven.

Newcastle United vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

Jake O’Brien is available again after serving a one-match suspension for Monday’s defeat to Manchester United. The Irishman was banned after a straight red card at Bournemouth but will return to the squad this weekend.

David Moyes remains without Jack Grealish, whose season is over due to a foot injury. The loanee has undergone surgery and will not feature again this season.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz was a late withdrawal ahead of the Manchester United loss, and Moyes has confirmed the midfielder will face ‘weeks’ on the sidelines. Back-up goalkeeper Mark Travers is also nursing a finger complaint.

Everton predicted starting lineup: Jordan Pickford (GK), Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George.

Newcastle United vs Everton - Form Guide

Newcastle: W-W-W-L-W

Everton: D-D-W-L-L

When is Newcastle vs Everton

Newcastle United host Everton at St James’ Park on Saturday, 28 February. Kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT.

Where to Watch Newcastle vs Everton

The Premier League contest between Newcastle and Everton will not be broadcast live in the UK. The ToffeeWeb Live Forum will be open for those eager for real-time updates and discussion.

