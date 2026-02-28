28/02/2026





Everton picked up yet another monumental win on the road, beating Newcastle United 3-2 at St. James’ Park.

The Toffees showed remarkable resilience to score the go-ahead goal shortly after the Magpies equalised twice in a breathtaking contest.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Beto and Thierno Barry got on the scoresheet for the Blues while Jordan Pickford pulled off one of the saves of the season right at the end to clinch the three points for David Moyes’ side.

Everton were dominant in the first half and Branthwaite put the visitors ahead from a corner-kick. Even though Newcastle equalised through Jacob Ramsey, Beto capitalised on a Nick Pope mistake to secure the advantage again just two minutes later.

Beto struck the crossbar from a 1v1 opportunity in the second half and the hosts dragged themselves back into the game after scoring yet another equaliser, this time through Jacob Murphy eight minutes before the end.

However, they were on parity for barely a minute as Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall led a lovely counter after recovering possession high up before Barry finished it off.

It was an impressive response from the Toffees after consecutive losses at home and following this win, they’re eighth in the league standings with 40 points.

Here are the player ratings from Everton’s superb 3-2 win over Newcastle:

Jordan Pickford: 9

The Everton goalkeeper pulled off one of the saves of the season to deny Newcastle a last-gasp equaliser. His outstretched hand managed to tip the ball over to the crossbar after Sandro Tonali struck powerfully right at the end. There’s very little that Pickford could’ve done about the two equalisers as both of attempts took unfortunate deflections off Branthwaite and Gana before entering the net.

Jake O’Brien: 6

Returning to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension against Manchester United, O’Brien was involved mostly in rearguard action. Held his own against Joelinton on the right flank.

James Tarkowski: 7.5

Tarkowski made a couple of decisive defensive actions when he cut off a passing lane and blocked Elanga’s attempted pass when Newcastle were on the break. He also hacked the ball away after Pickford failed to deal with the visitors’ attempt completely.

Jarrad Branthwaite: 8

Branthwaite put his side ahead after an Inch-perfect glancing header directing it towards the far post for the opening goal. He also made another brilliant diving header to take the ball off Anthony Gordon at the hour-mark for a crucial interception. Was unfortunate to deflect the ball into his own goal after throwing his body to block Jacob Ramsey’s shot.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 7

Reinstated to the starting XI, Mykolenko had a neat and tidy performance at the back. Made several clearances off corners and was kept busy keeping the pacey Anthony Elanga quiet.

Idrissa Gueye: 8

After a dip in form since his return from AFCON, the veteran midfielder had a wonderful game at the heart of the engine room. He kept running throughout the 90 minutes and was unfortunate in the case of Newcastle’s second goal. Gueye more than made up for it by leading the press along with Ndiaye to retrieve possession for the third goal.

James Garner: 7.5

It was his fantastic delivery from the corner-kick that led to the opening goal. Garner kept things ticking in the middle and also added tenacity while screening the backline to protect his side’s lead late on.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (replaced by Michael Keane at 89’): 8

Dewsbury-Hall led several counters for Everton with energetic runs and combinations. He set up Barry for the winner with a perfect low cross.

Dwight McNeil (replaced by Harrison Armstrong at 81’): 6

McNeil tested Nick Pope from the edge of the box which led to Beto’s goal after the Newcastle goalkeeper spilled the ball on to his direction. He also tracked back regularly and registered defensive contributions.

Iliman Ndiaye: 8.5

Ndiaye was at his brilliant best once again and was at the heart of Everton’s dominance in the first half. He made brilliant exchanges with his country man and got close to the box with runs and dribbles.

He also led a great counter-attack in the first half but his pass to Dewsbury-Hall was a let down. Ndiaye was also instrumental in Everton’s third goal and after retrieving possession high up the pitch, he sent Dewsbury Hall through for the latter to feed Barry for the winner.

Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 74’): 7

Beto, making his first start in a long time, showed striker’s instinct to capitalise on Newcastle’s mistake and put his side ahead into the lead shortly after the hosts’ first half equaliser.

He also couldn’t believe how he got through on goal after a tussle with Thiaw, but hit the crossbar from a 1v1 situation with the keeper.

Substitutions

Thierno Barry: 8

Was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball home to score the winner for his side after coming off from the bench.

Harrison Armstrong: 6

Made a late cameo from the bench.

Michael Keane: N/A

