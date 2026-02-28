Season › 2025-26 › News
Newcastle United vs Everton Player Ratings: The Toffees script yet another monumental win on the road
Everton picked up yet another monumental win on the road, beating Newcastle United 3-2 at St. James’ Park.
The Toffees showed remarkable resilience to score the go-ahead goal shortly after the Magpies equalised twice in a breathtaking contest.
Jarrad Branthwaite, Beto and Thierno Barry got on the scoresheet for the Blues while Jordan Pickford pulled off one of the saves of the season right at the end to clinch the three points for David Moyes’ side.
Everton were dominant in the first half and Branthwaite put the visitors ahead from a corner-kick. Even though Newcastle equalised through Jacob Ramsey, Beto capitalised on a Nick Pope mistake to secure the advantage again just two minutes later.
Beto struck the crossbar from a 1v1 opportunity in the second half and the hosts dragged themselves back into the game after scoring yet another equaliser, this time through Jacob Murphy eight minutes before the end.
However, they were on parity for barely a minute as Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall led a lovely counter after recovering possession high up before Barry finished it off.
It was an impressive response from the Toffees after consecutive losses at home and following this win, they’re eighth in the league standings with 40 points.
Here are the player ratings from Everton’s superb 3-2 win over Newcastle:
Jordan Pickford: 9
The Everton goalkeeper pulled off one of the saves of the season to deny Newcastle a last-gasp equaliser. His outstretched hand managed to tip the ball over to the crossbar after Sandro Tonali struck powerfully right at the end. There’s very little that Pickford could’ve done about the two equalisers as both of attempts took unfortunate deflections off Branthwaite and Gana before entering the net.
Jake O’Brien: 6
Returning to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension against Manchester United, O’Brien was involved mostly in rearguard action. Held his own against Joelinton on the right flank.
James Tarkowski: 7.5
Tarkowski made a couple of decisive defensive actions when he cut off a passing lane and blocked Elanga’s attempted pass when Newcastle were on the break. He also hacked the ball away after Pickford failed to deal with the visitors’ attempt completely.
Jarrad Branthwaite: 8
Branthwaite put his side ahead after an Inch-perfect glancing header directing it towards the far post for the opening goal. He also made another brilliant diving header to take the ball off Anthony Gordon at the hour-mark for a crucial interception. Was unfortunate to deflect the ball into his own goal after throwing his body to block Jacob Ramsey’s shot.
Vitalii Mykolenko: 7
Reinstated to the starting XI, Mykolenko had a neat and tidy performance at the back. Made several clearances off corners and was kept busy keeping the pacey Anthony Elanga quiet.
Idrissa Gueye: 8
After a dip in form since his return from AFCON, the veteran midfielder had a wonderful game at the heart of the engine room. He kept running throughout the 90 minutes and was unfortunate in the case of Newcastle’s second goal. Gueye more than made up for it by leading the press along with Ndiaye to retrieve possession for the third goal.
James Garner: 7.5
It was his fantastic delivery from the corner-kick that led to the opening goal. Garner kept things ticking in the middle and also added tenacity while screening the backline to protect his side’s lead late on.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (replaced by Michael Keane at 89’): 8
Dewsbury-Hall led several counters for Everton with energetic runs and combinations. He set up Barry for the winner with a perfect low cross.
Dwight McNeil (replaced by Harrison Armstrong at 81’): 6
McNeil tested Nick Pope from the edge of the box which led to Beto’s goal after the Newcastle goalkeeper spilled the ball on to his direction. He also tracked back regularly and registered defensive contributions.
Iliman Ndiaye: 8.5
Ndiaye was at his brilliant best once again and was at the heart of Everton’s dominance in the first half. He made brilliant exchanges with his country man and got close to the box with runs and dribbles.
He also led a great counter-attack in the first half but his pass to Dewsbury-Hall was a let down. Ndiaye was also instrumental in Everton’s third goal and after retrieving possession high up the pitch, he sent Dewsbury Hall through for the latter to feed Barry for the winner.
Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 74’): 7
Beto, making his first start in a long time, showed striker’s instinct to capitalise on Newcastle’s mistake and put his side ahead into the lead shortly after the hosts’ first half equaliser.
He also couldn’t believe how he got through on goal after a tussle with Thiaw, but hit the crossbar from a 1v1 situation with the keeper.
Substitutions
Thierno Barry: 8
Was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball home to score the winner for his side after coming off from the bench.
Harrison Armstrong: 6
Made a late cameo from the bench.
Michael Keane: N/A
Reader Comments (24)
2 Posted 28/02/2026 at 19:35:01
4 Posted 28/02/2026 at 19:37:52
Just beat Burnley on Tuesday.
5 Posted 28/02/2026 at 20:26:04
That's the problem. Why can't we replicate home form to away form?
I'm not really into this stat xG shite, however, I did see something last week that showed all these shite stats were better at home! Work that out!
Anyway, a bit pointless beating Newcastle et al away from home if we can't do the business at home.
Burnley unlucky today and battling for survival. Surely to God we can do them next week.
6 Posted 28/02/2026 at 21:14:33
I'm a massive Big Nev fan. He was the best in the world, despite the Man Utd Schmeichel bias at the time.
That save by Pickford was out of this world! You tell your son his hero is the best ever! Outstanding! And against that lot!
8 Posted 28/02/2026 at 21:26:30
And he's a blue
And he's a toffee through and through
He hates Newcastle, hates the shite
Jordan Pickford
He's Dynamite!
9 Posted 28/02/2026 at 21:32:16
Also harsh to give Barry a higher rating than Beto. Their big oak tree Burn would have knocked Barry into the middle of next week within 10 minutes of kickoff; Beto took everything he had and didn't flinch.
What's the rating on Anthony Gordon's rolling after he was fouled? Fucker is probably still rolling and halfway to Manchester by now.
10 Posted 01/03/2026 at 03:51:14
How on earth can Barry, who came on after 74 minutes and scored with his arse, get the same rating as Jordan who did not make 'one of the saves of the season', he made one of the greatest saves of the last Premier League decade.
How on earth can Pickford get the same rating as Branthwaite, Gueye, and Dewsbury-Hall, 0.5 more than Tarkowski and Garner, and 0.5 less than Ndiaye, who was not back to 'his brilliant best'?
Once in a blue moon we see something so special and world class astonishing on the pitch and we saw that today. Nothing less than 10 for Pickford for that astonishing save alone which will be replayed over and over again ad infinitum.
JP 10
JOB 6.5
JT 7.0
JB 7.5
VM 6.5
IG 7.0
JG 7.0
KDH 7.5
DM 5.5
IN 7.5
NORBERTO BERCIQUE GOMES BETUNCAL 6.5
11 Posted 01/03/2026 at 04:02:40
But, what a save by Pickford! That should surely get him a 9?
12 Posted 01/03/2026 at 05:36:41
He was aggressive, physical, quick, gave that lump Burn a tough time and was alert for his goal.
He's never going to be better than that but he did affect the game.
13 Posted 01/03/2026 at 06:13:27
Forget a 10... I give him a 12.
14 Posted 01/03/2026 at 06:45:16
If you watch the Beto goal, it is not only created by McNeil's swerving shot, he actually brings down the ball with great skill from the forward pass by Gueye(?), and lays it off for Beto, who passes it back to McNeil for the shot that Pope spilled.
He is slow, but he otherwise covers the ground quite a bit and presses well. A 6.5 for me.
15 Posted 01/03/2026 at 06:59:12
Deffo only an 8 -- a decent keeper would've caught it... or at least got 2 hands to it.
16 Posted 01/03/2026 at 08:05:06
Thanks.
17 Posted 01/03/2026 at 08:07:16
18 Posted 01/03/2026 at 11:03:22
19 Posted 01/03/2026 at 12:45:38
20 Posted 01/03/2026 at 14:35:58
As soon as it goes in, he just turns to whoever was giving him pelters in the Gallowgate End and gives him a big shit-eating grin. No cupping his ears or the wiping eyes bollocks that Núñez used to do, just a fuck-you smile.
21 Posted 01/03/2026 at 16:40:10
I've slagged off Moyes with his selections recently but credit to him, he got it right yesterday. McNeil played and I don't know if it's just me but I always look to his next fuck-up. But fair dues to him, he put a shift in. His shot followed by Beto's follow-up was a welcome boost to both of them. Even Barry got his goal off his arse.
I would like to see George getting some game time against Burnley -- and put Patterson at right-back with O'Brien and Branthwaite as our centre-backs.
What can you say about Pickford? I'm not his biggest fan but that save yesterday was a fantastic effort... but, as someone earlier said, could he not have caught it? Fair dues Jordan. As a former keeper, I loved to dominate the 6-yard area but then I'm taller than Pickford.
Now, Davey lad, don't fuck around with team selection against Burnley. 3 points please... and tell Barry to get off his arse.
22 Posted 01/03/2026 at 17:28:45
Big Nev would have caught that shot yesterday, never mind tipping it over the bar!
23 Posted 01/03/2026 at 21:10:49
24 Posted 01/03/2026 at 22:14:31
25 Posted 02/03/2026 at 04:52:01
26 Posted 02/03/2026 at 12:21:06
Yeah... With one hand.
1 Posted 28/02/2026 at 19:20:22
Seriously though... After all the complaining about selecting O'Brien at right-back, and McNeil at all, will some people give credit where it is due to the management and coaching staff? I doubt it.
I was wondering for much of the second half if McNeil had got lost in the loos at half-time. But in a game where both our 'useless' centre-forwards score, and our Not a Right Back keeps a £40M Everton reject quiet, I'm just going to go out and drink some winning beers.
On a different point. My 25-year-old son never saw Neville Southall play. He thinks Jordan must be the best we've ever had. Oh the innocence of youth. Maybe with a bit of silverware in the next few years there may be a valid debate.