What makes a house, a home?
This piece may be divisive. It may annoy some of you. But to be absolutely clear before I start, this is not a hit-piece; this is not judging anyone for how they choose to support Everton, or how they have to manage their time around getting to and from matches.
But we can’t just stick our heads in the sand and ignore the issue, either.
For the first time in 3 months, Everton won at Hill Dickinson Stadium. They beat Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday — it could easily have been more. While not exactly free-flowing, this was about as dominant an Everton performance as you can get this season.
Burnley had just two attempts on target — one of them coming deep in stoppage time, with Jordan Pickford making (another) absolutely outstanding, reflex save to preserve his clean sheet. He did so in front of a South Stand Lower that, by that stage, looked more than half-empty.
‘Half-empty’ is probably going to sum up this piece, but there will be much more positive elements to write about, and I will write about them. However, I needed to get this off my chest.
In pretty much every home game this season, there has been large swathes of empty seats by full-time. Fans have been heading for the exits early, and whether it is because there is more of an open view now than there was at Goodison Park, it is becoming more noticeable.
Now, there’s lots of factors that come into this. The seemingly endless midweek night games are certainly not helping. Transport and infrastructure issues around the ground compound this, and then to cap it off, there’s the ludicrous rules Everton have put in place around memberships and transferring digital tickets, meaning season ticket holders who cannot attend a match (or attend a match in full) are often left at odds as to how to pass their tickets on. They would rather have the seat filled for most of a game than left empty, which is of course a good thing.
These are elements the club must look to address, especially ahead of a potential European campaign, which would bring with it, at a minimum, four more midweek night matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
However, we also can’t just ignore that, ultimately, people are making the decision to leave early, en masse, regularly.
Tuesday’s victory was only Everton’s fifth Premier League home win of the season. In fact, since the start of last term, the Toffees have only won 10 league matches since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Essentially, home wins don’t happen regularly, so why are people feeling the need not to stick around and enjoy them?
And it’s not just the midweek night games. While there have been far too many of them for anyone’s liking (Everton have already played six games on Monday nights this season, with three of those being at home), the stands were also emptying quite a while before full-time in home wins over Fulham and Nottingham Forest earlier in the season. Both of those matches were 3 pm kick-offs on a Saturday.
Once again, let it be clear, I am not judging anybody. But on Tuesday, it was at least half the ground that was empty a good 10 minutes before full-time.
People are clearly feeling the need to leave early, for whatever reason, and it is noticeable from the 80th minute onwards.
With stoppage time in matches often dragging into 5-minute plus territory, that is a good 15-20 minutes that fans are paying for, and not witnessing in person.
People will always have valid reasons for having to dash off early, but it does feel the equivalent of paying to go and see a concert, and not staying for the encore. If you did that at the Oasis gigs last year, you’d have missed The Masterplan, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.
I’m stretching the example there, a bit, in fairness, but I think the point stands.
And if it was just a few thousand leaving early, then it would be different, but it regularly looks like half the ground. Much more understandable if Everton are being soundly beaten, but the Toffees are now in a European fight, the weather is (hopefully) going to be getting nicer, and evening games are, at least for the run-in, in theory going to be less common.
The excuses will ultimately start to run dry if fans are still dashing for the exits on weekends.
I thought the atmosphere was good on Tuesday, from the first goal onwards the crowd were very much on-side and Everton had their full backing. But a first home win of 2026 deserved to be celebrated by the vast majority of people at full-time.
The club must look at this season as a learning curve. They must speak to fans and find a way to help.
As someone who has to travel to Liverpool for home games, I refuse to accept the trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium is that much harder than it was to get to Goodison Park. It is closer to town, it is only a bit further away from the nearest train station by foot. The traffic issues are clearly a problem, and the club must push the respective authorities to be more on-the-ball — none of the planning from local authorities has been up to scratch.
The main issue, it seems, is routine. People were used to their trips back and forth to Goodison. They would know exactly how long it would take to get there, and to get home, or to work, or to wherever their next destination was. That will take some time, but it is also worth noting that this team still needs supporting through to the end too.
Reader Comments (14)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
2 Posted 04/03/2026 at 14:41:42
After that very special win up in Northumberland, this was just what we needed. And were chasing ever more desperately.
If Moyes has got one big quality (and I think he has quite a few) it is that, when the going gets tough, he has what it takes to come out of it with top marks.
3 Posted 04/03/2026 at 14:42:38
Some people have their matchday routines, and leaving at a certain time before the end can be part of that. I think you're right that it was less noticeable at Goodison Park due to the ~4,000 obstructed views, especially those awful seats at the back of the Lower Gwladys Street!
But I'm sure the major factor must be the added difficulties for people driving to the match, and the compelling need a significant proportion of them must have to get away early, before the rush.
Everton's partial solution to counter this was to maintain facilities in the Plaza and on the concourses, but are these staying open? Or are they shutting up well before the final whistle? And are they or would they get any appreciable custom anyway at 10 pm on a school night?
4 Posted 04/03/2026 at 15:23:58
5 Posted 04/03/2026 at 16:41:13
Grand Old Team at the end is painful, it sounds like George Formby from the 1940s and just kills the atmosphere.
6 Posted 04/03/2026 at 16:42:55
Getting out to car parks before the rush, or beating the bottle-neck through the wall to get to a train at Sandhills or Lime Street.
Both of those issues are exacerbated by the number of evening kick-offs. If games were at 3:00 pm on a Saturday, there wouldn't be so much pressure to get away.
7 Posted 04/03/2026 at 17:14:54
The answers lie in paragraph 7 of the article, and paragraph 3 of Michael's comment.
8 Posted 04/03/2026 at 17:58:45
Who wants to stay anywhere after 9.30 in the dark on a Tuesday? Apart from bats and murderers.
9 Posted 04/03/2026 at 18:10:43
With the parking arrangements not being very helpful, there's loads of people leaving early because they have probably got family members waiting outside to give them a lift.
10 Posted 04/03/2026 at 18:35:47
The atmosphere was good after the goal. I feel like the derby will be special, we should get that angry atmosphere, that opposition players used to fold under at Goodison.
It's definitely emptying earlier, and it's probably due to the parking.
I've found it easier to park further away, walk to the car past the people sitting in traffic who left 10 mins before the whistle, and I probably get away quicker than those parking closer and leaving earlier.
The walk isn't for everyone. Especially those with mobility issues, the lack of a nearer train station or trams is the big issue.
11 Posted 04/03/2026 at 18:39:27
The queues to get off of the stands whilst the game is still in play, and out through the dock wall entrance, is a something that needs urgent attention. Having missed Wayne Rooney's goal due to an impatient lift, I do stay to clap the team off, even if it adds another 20 minutes to the journey home.
The parking remains a problem, and the effort for eldery fans to walk to the ground and up steps, is considerable. Lots of raised iron work on the street, uneven ground and poor lighting is causing issues.
My dad had a nasty fall last night, and he wasn't alone in receiving first aid for a bump on the head. He's alright mind.
12 Posted 04/03/2026 at 19:10:29
Most matches I have been to are night matches. So, to set off, get a bite to eat, watch the match, and get home to the Wirral, is already 5½ hours at the moment. For every minute you hang around after, probably adds another 5 to the trip home.
We had aisle seats for Burnley and couldn't see shit for the last 5 minutes due to the queue of people leaving.
13 Posted 04/03/2026 at 19:28:48
If you don't make the first buses then they're logjammed (why not have a bus lane only). If you don't escape car parks, you're logjammed, and if you've got kids with school next day, then it's a problem.
They've had a season to improve street lighting around ground… We've had a lot of night games.
It's different on a Saturday or Sunday with time to spare.
I'd like to think the right people are looking at transport solutions, ready to bring forward some helpful improvements for next season, but I have no confidence of that happening sadly.
14 Posted 04/03/2026 at 20:47:40
I'll be going to the derby game though if it's a 2:00 pm or 3;00 pm kick off — I hope there is a complete blackout of mobile phones for an hour after the game.
Mind you, I think a lot of people would have nervous breakdowns if their precious bleedin' phones were out of action for that long!
