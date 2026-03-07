07/03/2026





The first Merseyside Derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium has been rescheduled and will now available for live television broadcast.

The Blues will take on city rivals Liverpool on Sunday, April 19 with kickoff scheduled at 2:00 pm BST. The game will available on Sky Sports for fans in the UK.

The last time Everton hosted Liverpool at home a year ago, James Tarkowski scored a worldie in the dying minutes to blow the metaphorical roof off Goodison Park in the famed ground’s last Merseyside derby.

Everton will also travel to the capital to face Brentford and West Ham United in April. Those games are scheduled on April 11 and April 25 respectively and kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm BST.

