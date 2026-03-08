Season › 2025-26 › News
Rooney meets Francis Jeffers... “Leaving Everton Killed Me”
Last week's episode, as described on the BBC website:
Wayne sits down with his former teammate Franny Jeffers to retrace a career that began with a boyhood Everton dream. Franny recalls joining the club at 11, the Christmas night call from Howard Kendall that led to his debut at 16, and the pride of representing his boyhood team, inspiring a young Wayne watching from Croxteth.
They revisit their England call-ups, sharing the pitch together under Sven, before turning to the Arsenal move that changed everything - a deal confirmed while Franny was in a nightclub in Magaluf! He reflects on walking into a dressing room with Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, realising “there’s levels to football”, and the struggle for rhythm that followed.
In one of the most honest moments, Franny admits leaving Everton may have “killed” his career, as he and Wayne discuss belief, loyalty and the fine margins that define the game.
Listen on BBC Sounds
Reader Comments
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW