08/03/2026

Last week's episode, as described on the BBC website:

Wayne sits down with his former teammate Franny Jeffers to retrace a career that began with a boyhood Everton dream. Franny recalls joining the club at 11, the Christmas night call from Howard Kendall that led to his debut at 16, and the pride of representing his boyhood team, inspiring a young Wayne watching from Croxteth.

They revisit their England call-ups, sharing the pitch together under Sven, before turning to the Arsenal move that changed everything - a deal confirmed while Franny was in a nightclub in Magaluf! He reflects on walking into a dressing room with Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, realising “there’s levels to football”, and the struggle for rhythm that followed.

In one of the most honest moments, Franny admits leaving Everton may have “killed” his career, as he and Wayne discuss belief, loyalty and the fine margins that define the game.