Michael Kenrick 17/03/2026 4comments  |  Jump to last

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

There appears to still be no word on the condition of Jarrad Branthwaite or James Tarkowski after both were surprise absentees from Everton's match last weekend against Arsenal.

Patrick Boyland of The Athletic has not heard anything that would suggest Jarrad Branthwaite's condition would cause him to miss many upcoming matches, although he, like all other Everton fans, remains in the dark about the nature and extent of any injuries to him and James Tarkowski before the Arsenal game.  

“I’ve not picked up on any significant concern around Tarkowski for example.

“I’m aware of the rumours on Branthwaite, but I haven’t heard anything to suggest that the Branthwaite one right now is particularly bad either. It was obviously a massive blow late on (before the Arsenal game).”

With another Saturday evening game fast approaching at Stamford Bridge this weekend, Moyes appears to be extending his new policy of keeping any information about injured players under tight wraps. 

Prior to the match at The Emirates Stadium, David Moyes had indicated that Jarrad Branthwaite would be fit for the clash against Arsenal last weekend. But after that no-show, Moyes was not giving anything away, with it being reported mysteriously that both players were 'unavailable' for that game. Joe Thomas later wrote in the Echo:

The Blues boss was tight-lipped over the absences of first-choice pairing James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite for the trip to Arsenal on Saturday, refusing to provide detail about the circumstances of either player’s omission from the matchday squad. 

This follows on from the manager's clear anger that the season-ending condition of Jack Grealish rapidly became public knowledge well before the club would even admit that he had a stress fracture of the foot. 

While it may be tempting to justify such secrecy as a way of keeping important tactical information away from Everton's upcoming opponents, most managers and their teams are, however, only too familiar with how Everton will approach the game when they next meet. 

 

Reader Comments (4)

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Paul Hewitt
1 Posted 17/03/2026 at 14:13:08
Something doesn't seem right here. If it was simply because both players are out injured then I don't understand why Moyes hasn't just said so, he normally does. He was very defensive on Saturday after the match when asked about both players.
Brian Harrison
2 Posted 17/03/2026 at 14:22:20
I don't think we will hear anything till Moyes does his press conference on Friday afternoon. I think he was annoyed over the Grealish injury being leaked, also thought it was rather strange that there were no pictures of the warm weather training in Portugal. Every week there are pictures of Everton on the training ground, maybe Moyes has put a stop to it. I don't think Tarkowski has missed many games since he signed for us, and its unusual to go so long without an injury. Branthwaite is a different kettle of fish altogether. I had hoped the operation he had would have sorted his hamstring problem out, but I am surmising its a hamstring and it might not be. But he missed a lot of last season and this season and it becomes very hard to build a team round a key player who spends so much time on the treatment table. Hope whatever is wrong with Branthwaite because he is a special player..
Mark Murphy
3 Posted 17/03/2026 at 14:43:39
We’re not at Stanford Bridge this weekend - it’s a home game.
Mark Wynne
4 Posted 17/03/2026 at 14:56:44
I’d much rather Moyes be missing for the next game and the ones after that.

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