19/03/2026



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Clubs in the Premier League voted unanimously to keep the £30 price cap on away tickets, which has been extended for a further two seasons until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The price cap was introduced in 2016 and has been in will have been in place for 12 years, preventing price gouging by clubs for games where the away tickets are in higher demand.

"Away fans help create the incredible atmosphere Premier League matches are renowned for," a Premier League statement read.

"Since the cap's implementation in 2016, it has contributed to attendance at away games increasing from 82% to 91%.

"The Premier League and clubs also acknowledge the additional costs associated with travelling to follow their teams around the country."

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) welcomed the decision with chair Tom Greatrex saying: "The extension of the away cap is great news for travelling top-flight fans — the cap was an FSA idea which wouldn't have happened without our members' campaign work.

"Credit to the Premier League and clubs for listening to supporters on the importance of away supporters and keeping the cap in place for the previous 12 seasons. Long may it continue.

"We all know how much away fans add to the atmosphere in our stadiums and anything which helps them is welcome. Over the past 12 years this has saved supporters millions of pounds in total."

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